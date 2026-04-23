Preview: Valencia vs Girona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 23 Apr 2026 18:39 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 18:41

Still having work to do to secure their La Liga status for another campaign, Valencia will welcome Girona to Mestalla on Saturday evening.

Los Che are currently 13th in the La Liga table, just three points above the relegation zone, while Girona are 11th, with the Catalan outfit two points above their opponents in this weekend's contest.

Match preview

Valencia have a record of nine wins, nine draws and 14 defeats from their 32 league matches this season, with 36 points being good enough for 13th, but they are only three points above the relegation zone, so their position in Spain's top flight is far from comfortable at this stage of proceedings.

Los Che will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw against Mallorca, but they have been beaten in two of their last three, which has led to them just looking over their shoulder.

Carlos Corberan's side finished 12th in La Liga last season, and it would not be a surprise to see a similar final spot this term, but a late battle against the drop cannot be ruled out.

Valencia have picked up 23 points from their 15 home league matches this term and will be welcoming a Girona outfit with 16 points to show from their 16 games on their travels.

Los Che have only ever locked horns with Girona on 13 previous occasions, and they just about lead the overall head-to-head record six wins to five, with only two of their games finishing level.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Girona are looking to do a La Liga double over Valencia, having recorded a 2-1 victory when the two sides locked horns in the reverse match earlier this season.

Valencia won 2-0 in the corresponding clash last term, though, and 11 of their 13 meetings have taken place since January 2018, with both enjoying success during that run.

Girona will enter this contest off the back of a 3-2 home defeat to Real Betis, but they did draw 1-1 with Real Madrid in their last game on their travels on April 10.

Michel's side are currently 11th in the table on 38 points from 32 matches, which has left them five points clear of the relegation zone and only four points off eighth-placed Real Sociedad.

The Catalan side have not actually won away from home in the league since the middle of January, but they are in slightly better form than Valencia over the last six matches.

Valencia La Liga form:

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Girona La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Valencia have a substantial injury list for this weekend's contest, with six players ruled out of action.

Indeed, Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier, Copete, Julen Agirrezabala, Thierry Correia and Eray Comert will all be missing for the home side.

Umar Sadiq was on the scoresheet against Mallorca and is set to retain his spot in the final third of the field, while there is set to be a position in the middle for the talented Javi Guerra.

Girona will not have much sympathy with Valencia when it comes to injuries, as the Catalan side also have a depleted squad for the fixture at Mestalla.

Juan Carlos, Donny van de Beek, Portu, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Abel Ruiz and Vladyslav Vanat are the absentees for the away team.

Claudio Echeverri, who is on loan from Manchester City, has only scored once in La Liga for Girona this season, but a lack of options in the final third of the field could mean that the talented 20-year-old receives another position in the starting XI here.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Saravia, Nunez, Tarrega, Gaya; Rodriguez, Guerra; Rioja, Beltran, Ramazani; Sadiq

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Martinez, Reis, Blind, Moreno; Witsel, Beltran; Tsygankov, Martin, Ounahi; Echeverri

We say: Valencia 1-1 Girona

This fixture has only been drawn twice throughout history, but we are struggling to back either with any real confidence on Saturday and have therefore had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.