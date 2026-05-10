Aston Villa transfer news: Douglas Luiz stance 'revealed' ahead of potential Champions League qualification

By Darren Plant | 10 May 2026 13:28

Aston Villa reportedly have no intention of signing Douglas Luiz on a permanent basis during the summer transfer window.

Although the West Midlands outfit sold the Brazil international to Juventus in a £42.5m deal in 2024, his time in Turin has not worked out.

At the halfway point of his loan stint with Nottingham Forest at the turn of the year, the Tricky Trees gave the green light for Luiz to return to Villa.

Amid issues in central midfield, Luiz has played an important role in the squad, with Unai Emery looking to juggle Premier League and Europa League ambitions.

However, according to Calciomercato, Luiz's return to parent club Juventus is inevitable.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Aston Villa turn down Luiz deal

Despite not possessing an obligation to buy Luiz, Villa had the option to push through a permanent deal for a fee in the region of £23m.

On one hand, re-signing a player for almost half the money that they recouped under two years ago would make financial sense.

Luiz has also made a total of nine starts and seven substitute outings across all competitions, suggesting that he could have a role to play in the future.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that Villa will look for alternatives, presumably cheaper, to the 28-year-old in the transfer market.

© Imago

Aston Villa Luiz stance no surprise

Luiz has played a role in some crucial matches this season, most recently playing the 90 minutes of the 2-0 win over Lille in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Nevertheless, he is now approaching two months without playing more than 23 minutes in a single fixture.

Even with Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Onana having spent time on the sidelines, Luiz is not viewed as one of Emery's alternative starters in the engine room.

With Villa facing limitations in the transfer market due to their position with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, they cannot afford to spend a big sum on a backup squad member.