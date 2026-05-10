Spurs transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi ready to 'take advantage' of relegation rivals in pursuit of attacker

By Darren Plant | 10 May 2026 12:15 , Last updated: 10 May 2026 12:15

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville as a potential summer transfer target.

Spurs and the Hammers are currently embroiled in a battle to avoid relegation to the Championship, with the two teams separated by just one point in the Premier League table.

While Spurs are preparing to take on Leeds United on Monday night, West Ham host leaders Arsenal in a mammoth showdown at the London Stadium on Sunday.

With Nottingham Forest six points clear of West Ham, a West Ham defeat would effectively leave it as a straight shootout to avoid the drop between the two London giants.

Nevertheless, as per Football Insider, the teams may end up doing business in the summer once their battle on the pitch has reached a conclusion.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Spurs to make Summerville approach?

The report claims that Spurs are long-term admirers of Summerville, who has enhanced his reputation with West Ham since his arrival from Leeds United.

Five goals and three assists have come from his 28 appearances in the Premier League during 2025-26, a far better return than in his first season in East London.

Given his previous impact in the Championship for Leeds, West Ham may choose to retain the 24-year-old's services should they be relegated to the second tier of English football.

That said, it is debatable whether they would be able to turn down offers for one of their most prized assets, who arrived in a deal worth a potential £34m in 2024.

Former scout Mick Brown, speaking on the outlet's Inside Track Podcast, suggests that there will be "more than just Tottenham" looking at Summerville over the coming months.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Would Spurs fans be disappointed with Summerville signing?

If Spurs retain their Premier League status, a rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi will come without European football on their schedule.

However, that will not necessarily impact on their ability to attract top players, and Spurs' fanbase would likely expect players of higher pedigree than Summerville.

Just 10 goals and seven assists have come from his 81 Premier League appearances, and the only time that he has ever contributed more than five goals in a single season was in the Championship.

Summerville has also not made the breakthrough into the senior Netherlands setup, a concern when his national team are not the force that they once were.

While there is time for Summerville to enhance his stock, even signing him for a cut-price fee may not go down well with Spurs fans.