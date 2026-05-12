Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Aston Villa: Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Alisson Becker latest

By Anthony Nolan | 12 May 2026 23:58 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 00:06

Premier League champions Liverpool have struggled in 2025-26, but they could secure their spot in next season's Champions League with a win against Aston Villa on Friday.

Arne Slot's Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by managerless Chelsea on Saturday, a dire result that prompted the Anfield crowd to boo the head coach multiple times.

The boss' supporters would point out that he was missing a number of attacking stars including Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz, but regardless, he will be desperate to bounce back against the Lions.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Friday.

GIOVANNI LEONI

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni was unfortunate enough to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut back in September 2025.

However, the youngster recently stepped up his recovery and has begun training on grass ahead of a long-awaited return in the 2026-27 campaign.

MOHAMED SALAH

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: May 15 (vs. Aston Villa)

Record-breaking winger Mohamed Salah is set to wave goodbye to Liverpool at the end of the season after nine years at Anfield, but his sendoff was cast in doubt when he was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury against Crystal Palace on April 25.

Thankfully for the Reds, the 33-year-old should be back in action before the end of the campaign, and though he missed out against Manchester United and Chelsea, Slot mentioned on May 8 that Salah was 'getting very, very close' to training with the squad.

WATARU ENDO

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: June 1

Defensive midfielder Wataru Endo has found minutes hard to come by this term, and when he made a rare appearance against Sunderland on February 11, he had to be stretchered off after a major ankle and foot injury.

The Japan captain underwent successful surgery to repair the issue, and while he will not feature for his club before the end of the season, Slot said "The plan is for him to be ready in time [for the World Cup]."

CONOR BRADLEY

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Liverpool's first-choice right-back Conor Bradley has been sidelined since suffering a long-term knee injury against Arsenal on January 8.

The 22-year-old will not take to the pitch again until 2026-27, and is likely to miss the early part of the campaign as he goes through the rehabilitation process.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

With Alexander Isak out for the majority of the season, Hugo Ekitike has been Liverpool's main man up front, but he too has been struck down by an injury blow.

The France star will miss the rest of 2025-26 - as well as the World Cup - and is expected to be out of action for approximately nine months after rupturing his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain last month.

IBRAHIMA KONATE

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: May 15 (vs. Aston Villa)

Ibrahima Konate was substituted off with an injury in the second half against Chelsea, and was replaced by Joe Gomez.

Slot stated that the centre-back reported cramp to be the problem, but the manager said that the club would have to 'wait and see'.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: May 15 (vs. Aston Villa)

Alisson Becker has been regarded as one of the best goalkeepers around for a number of years now, but he is also one of the most injury prone, a factor that could see Liverpool sanction a potential switch to Juventus this summer.

The Brazilian's latest setback has seen him miss the last nine matches, but the shot-stopper was nearing a return to training last week, and may feature on Friday.

FLORIAN WIRTZ

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: May 15 (vs. Aston Villa)

Florian Wirtz missed the game against Chelsea due to illness, but he could return against Villa.

Slot mentioned on May 8 that the number seven 'tried everything to be [involved]' last weekend, but that when Wirtz attempted to train despite his illness, things took a turn for the worse and he was forced to sit out.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.