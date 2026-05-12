Liverpool transfer news: 'Major changes' planned at Anfield as six Premier League attackers targeted

By Darren Plant | 12 May 2026 17:45

Liverpool have reportedly identified six Premier League attackers as potential transfer targets for the summer transfer window.

Barring an unlikely set of results, Arne Slot's side will qualify for next season's Champions League through their position in the Premier League table.

However, not only is the Dutchman under pressure to make the right additions during the off-season, he must contend with the conundrum of significantly strengthening his attack.

That is a consequence of Hugo Ekitike being sidelined for the rest of 2026 with an Achilles injury, Cody Gakpo being linked with a move away and Federico Chiesa highly likely to depart the club before the start of 2026-27.

With Mohamed Salah already confirmed as departing Liverpool thrown into the equation, it leaves Liverpool desperate for reinforcements.

© Imago / APL

Liverpool interested in six Premier League attackers?

According to The Athletic, Liverpool chiefs have as many as six Premier League attackers on their radar.

Most notably, former Everton winger Anthony Gordon - now at Newcastle United - is said to be on their shortlist, as his Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus.

Should West Ham United be relegated, Liverpool will be one of many clubs interested in the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville.

Bournemouth's Rayan, who was only signed in January, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh are also said to be under consideration.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether their respective clubs would contemplate sales at this stage, or whether Liverpool would be prepared to meet their valuations.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Alamy

Some targets more realistic than others

Of the six, Gordon may be viewed as the most likely arrival, providing that Liverpool are prepared to pay in the region of £75m for the Merseyside-born England international.

While Bowen is settled in London, a situation could materialise where he is presented with the chance to play Champions League football for the first time in his career.

Spurs may want to keep Kudus, whose second half of the campaign has been wrecked by injury, but Bournemouth will realistically not entertain any offers for Rayan given the instant impact that the Brazilian has made in the Premier League.

Minteh and Summerville have had solid seasons, at best, with Brighton and West Ham, and their arrival at Anfield would generate a mixed response.