Liverpool 'monitor' £60m-rated forward as potential Mohamed Salah successor

By Seye Omidiora | 12 May 2026 01:53

Liverpool are reportedly keen to take advantage of another Premier League club's possible misfortune by signing said club's star attacker to replace Mohamed Salah.

Salah announced his intention to depart Anfield two months ago after nine seasons, during which he has scored 191 top-flight goals for the club and 257 overall.

While the Egypt international's numbers have dipped this season by his standards, the 33-year-old's legacy on Merseyside cannot be disputed.

Nonetheless, the two-time Premier League champions are believed to have identified a consistent performer to replace their departing legend.

Salah replacement: Liverpool, two other PL clubs 'monitoring' Bowen

© Imago / NurPhoto

According to Mail Sport, Jarrod Bowen is reportedly at the centre of a three-way transfer battle involving Liverpool, Newcastle United and Everton.

The 29-year-old winger has been a standout figure for West Ham United since his £22m arrival from Hull City in 2020, but there are rumours that he could leave for less than £60m.

Liverpool remain long-standing admirers of the attacker as they desperately seek a high-quality replacement for the departing Salah.

Newcastle are also considering a move to bolster their offensive options, particularly with Anthony Gordon heavily linked with an exit from St James' Park.

Meanwhile, David Moyes is keen on a reunion at Everton with the player he managed during West Ham's 2023 Europa Conference League triumph.

Bowen: Will West Ham lose star forward to Liverpool?

© Imago / Sportimage

While Bowen's current contract runs out in 2030, offering the Hammers some protection, the financial repercussions of potential relegation may make a substantial bid difficult to refuse.

The possible loss of Bowen would represent a devastating blow to a West Ham side that has relied heavily on his clinical finishing and leadership.

The 29-year-old forward has been the club's leading scorer in four of the last five seasons and currently serves as the first-team captain.

Bowen's ability to operate across the front line provides the tactical flexibility the Hammers need, and they would struggle if their captain were to depart.

In truth, a move to a club with European aspirations would allow the versatile attacker to secure a top move as he enters his 30s.