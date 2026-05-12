Tuesday's La Liga predictions and previews including Osasuna vs. Atletico Madrid

By Matt Law | 12 May 2026 00:05

Today's La Liga predictions include Atletico Madrid's trip to Osasuna, and a clash between Real Betis and Elche.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Celta Vigo will continue their pursuit of Champions League football when they welcome Levante to Balaidos on Tuesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, are searching for a second consecutive win to boost their La Liga survival hopes.

We say: Celta Vigo 2-1 Levante

Celta have struggled to produce their best form in front of their supporters this season, but they were able to take three points from their most recent home outing against Elche, and we think they will claim a second consecutive home victory when they take on a team that has lost five of their last seven away games.

> Click here to read our full preview for Celta Vigo vs. Levante, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Betis will be looking to strengthen their grip on fifth place in La Liga when they host Elche at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Tuesday evening.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side are chasing a historic return to the Champions League with three games remaining, while Elche arrive in Seville sitting 13th in the table and looking to build on an encouraging recent run of results.

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Elche

Betis’s superior quality and the enormous motivation of chasing Champions League football for the first time in two decades should be enough to see them through here in front of home fans.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Betis vs. Elche, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Acero

Osasuna will look to make home advantage count when they host Atletico Madrid at Estadio El Sadar on Tuesday evening, with just three rounds remaining in the La Liga season.

The hosts will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing recent run of results, while the visitors arrive in Pamplona desperate to arrest a slump and end the campaign on a high note.

We say: Osasuna 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Osasuna’s home record and Atletico’s poor form on the road make this a far more competitive fixture than the table might suggest, and Lisci’s side will fancy their chances of causing problems at El Sadar.

However, the quality of Griezmann and Lookman should ultimately prove the difference, and we back Simeone’s side to come on top.

> Click here to read our full preview for Osasuna vs. Atletico, including team news and predicted lineups