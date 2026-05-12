Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats make £20m Lutsharel Geertruida summer decision

By Carter White | 12 May 2026 13:44

Sunderland have reportedly decided against triggering the buy option in their deal for RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

The Black Cats are heading towards the end of the campaign, playing out a goalless draw with Manchester United at the Stadium of Light over the weekend, when neither of the goalkeepers were breached.

Following pre-season worries of a relegation battle, Regis Le Bris's troops have defied expectations during the 2025-26 campaign - their first back at the top table of English football in eight years.

One of the standout performers for Sunderland, Geertruida has understandably attracted interest from elsewhere over the course of the term, with Premier League champions Liverpool supposedly admirers of the Dutchman.

The Black Cats face a pair of fixtures against teams in blue to conclude a successful season, heading to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton (May 17) before finishing the campaign at home to Chelsea (May 24).

© Imago

Sunderland make £20m Geertruida decision?

According to transfer specialist Florian Plettenberg, Sunderland have decided their summer transfer strategy surrounding Geertruida, who has been a valued member of Le Bris's squad this season.

The 25-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at the Stadium of Light from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, with the Black Cats reportedly possessing an option to purchase the player permanently for £20m.

However, the report claims that Sunderland have opted against triggering that clause, meaning that Geertruida will cut ties with the North-East giants at the end of the campaign, returning to Germany.

Despite having a valid contract at RB Leipzig until the summer of 2029, it is understood that the Dutchman is likely to be on the move during the off-season, with a host of clubs across Europe's top-five leagues keen on the right-back.

To that end, the German club have supposedly received initial enquiries for Geertruida, with formal bids for the 20-time international expected over the span of the upcoming summer window.

© Imago

Summer shop window

After an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League at Sunderland, Geertruida has the opportunity to increase his stock even further, with the 2026 World Cup starting in less than a month.

The 25-year-old is likely to make Ronald Koeman's squad for the North American occasion, with the Netherlands facing Japan, Sweden and Tunisia in Group F of football's grandest tournament.

Should Oranje make a deep run in the competition with Geertruida featuring prominently, then the right-back could be setting himself up for a high-profile move to a club such as Liverpool ahead of the new term.