Man City injury news: Pep Guardiola issues reassuring update on two stars names before crucial Crystal Palace clash

By Oliver Thomas | 12 May 2026 13:10 , Last updated: 12 May 2026 13:11

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a brief update on the fitness of Rodri and Abdukodir Khusanov ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens returned to winning ways last Saturday as they secured a 3-0 victory over Brentford, claiming maximum points without the presence of Khusanov in defence.

Khusanov was absent after sustaining what was described by Guardiola as a “knock in a painful area” following a challenge from Everton striker Beto in City’s 3-3 draw on Merseyside last week.

Rodri, meanwhile, returned to partial training last Friday after missing the previous three matches with a groin problem, but he was not deemed ready to return against Brentford.

Ahead of Man City’s important showdown with Palace, as well as the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday, Guardiola has issued a reassuring update on the Citizens pair.

© Imago / News Images

Asked first about Rodri at a press conference on Tuesday, the Catalan coach said: “Better. We will see in training this afternoon.”

On Khusanov, he added: “Better as well. [He took a] tough knock against Beto when he played Everton. He’s better.”

Offering a general update on his squad ahead of City’s final four fixtures of the season, Guardiola said: "No concerns, we arrive good in terms of the squad."

Man City given Rodri, Khusanov hope ahead of crucial fixtures

It remains to be seen whether either Rodri or Khusanov will be fit to start on Wednesday, but that fact that both players are “better” give Citizens supporters hope that they could be involved against Palace in some capacity.

If Rodri is not ready to start, then either Tijjani Reijnders - who was handed his first league start since January last weekend - Nico Gonzalez or Nico O’Reilly is set to link up with captain Bernardo Silva in midfield.

Meanwhile, the potential absence of Khusanov from City’s first XI would presumably see Nathan Ake retain his staring spot at the heart of the defence alongside Marc Guehi, who is set to face his former club for the first since leaving in January for £20m.

There was no fresh update on the availability of Josko Gvardiol, who is back in team training after more than three months out with a tibial fracture, while Ruben Dias was an unused substitute last weekend and should be in the squad again on Wednesday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Guardiola talks up Glasner and “top team” Crystal Palace

Man City currently sit second in the Premier League table and can move to within two points of title rivals Arsenal at the summit if they beat 14th-placed Crystal Palace on home soil.

The Citizens can therefore ill-afford to drop any points on Wednesday if they wish to keep their slim title hopes alive, and Guardiola is expecting a difficult challenge against Oliver Glasner’s “top team”.

"It's always been a tough game (against Palace), especially under Roy Hodgson and now Oliver [Glasner],” said Guardiola. "They have a European final, but maybe struggling in the Premier League because of a lot of changes.

"The manager is leaving - it was announced a long time ago - and maybe they haven't been consistent, but the quality is there. The patterns are there."

"In Germany, [Glasner] did an incredible job. He is an experienced manager, no doubt. They are a top team. They are tough to beat, always have been, but still we are there."

“Professional” Palace “will do their best” in final-day fixture vs. Arsenal

Palace will also face Arsenal at Selhurst Park on the final day of the season, just a few days before the Conference League final, but Guardiola is not concerned that Glasner will field a weakened side for that potentially-pivotal fixture.

"No. They are so professional all the teams,” Guardiola said: "Palace will play top. We saw Leeds yesterday against Spurs. Even being out of the relegation battle, we saw how they competed.

"We have played here against Aston Villa and West Ham in the past with nothing to play for and it was so difficult.

"I'm pretty sure Palace will do their best, of course, knowing they have got a European final a few days later."

Man City, unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League games at the Etihad (W13 D3), have already beaten Palace this season, winning 3-0 at Selhurst Park in December courtesy of a brace from Erling Haaland and a strike from Phil Foden.