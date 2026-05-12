Chelsea manager news: Blues tipped to appoint Xabi Alonso alternative to fix big Stamford Bridge issue

By Lewis Blain | 12 May 2026 12:49

Chelsea are continuing their search for a new permanent manager following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior.

While Xabi Alonso has emerged as one of the leading names under consideration, another Premier League boss is now being strongly backed for the role.

And according to former players and pundits, he could be the ideal figure to address one of Chelsea’s biggest problems this season.

Chelsea backed to appoint Fulham boss Marco Silva

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Marco Silva has reportedly emerged as a serious option for Chelsea as uncertainty continues over his future at Fulham, per talkSPORT.

The Portuguese coach is yet to sign a contract extension at Craven Cottage despite being offered fresh terms, and his name is understood to be under consideration by Chelsea’s hierarchy.

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has now openly backed Silva to take over at Stamford Bridge, insisting Chelsea need a stronger personality in the dugout following Rosenior’s troubled spell.

Agbonlahor claimed Silva’s demanding style and fiery touchline presence would make him an ideal fit for a dressing room that has frequently faced criticism over effort and intensity levels this season.

He compared Silva’s approach to that of former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, suggesting the Fulham manager would immediately raise standards in pre-season.

Xabi Alonso is BlueCo's top managerial target at Chelsea

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Despite Silva’s growing support, Alonso remains one of Chelsea’s dream candidates as BlueCo continue to assess options.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has become one of the standout young coaches in Europe after his impressive spell with Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea’s shortlist is also believed to include Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner, and former Blues stars Cesc Fabregas and Filipe Luis.

However, Alonso’s availability and growing reputation have pushed him towards the front of the queue as Chelsea look for a long-term solution after another turbulent campaign.

Silva, though, could represent a more attainable and Premier League-proven alternative if Chelsea fail to convince Alonso over the project.

Marco Silva could fix one of Chelsea's biggest problems

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One of the biggest criticisms aimed at Chelsea this season has been their lack of intensity and physical commitment without the ball.

Concerns over work rate, tracking runners and overall fight have become recurring themes during their difficult run of form.

Pundits have repeatedly highlighted how often Chelsea have been outrun by opponents, backed up by the remarkable 34‑game streak earlier in the campaign, where they failed to win the distance‑covered battle.

That’s where Silva’s personality becomes appealing.

The Fulham manager has built a reputation for demanding high standards, organisation and relentless effort from his players. His touchline energy and refusal to tolerate complacency are exactly the traits many believe this Chelsea squad has been missing.

While Alonso may offer the bigger profile and long‑term upside, Silva arguably brings the kind of strong leadership, accountability and non‑negotiable intensity that Stamford Bridge has lacked for some time.