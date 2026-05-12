Liverpool transfer news: Reds and Chelsea 'battle' over £52m forward with 17 goal contributions

By Seye Omidiora | 12 May 2026 03:18

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly preparing to slug it out for a Primeira Liga-based right winger.

The Reds are set for a new era at Anfield as the 2025-26 campaign nears its conclusion and the summer transfer window approaches.

While Arne Slot's side have struggled in the Premier League this term, the Merseyside giants currently occupy a top-four spot in the table as they look to secure Champions League football.

With Mohamed Salah set to leave, the recruitment team are speeding up plans to find a long-term successor for the Egyptian international; Jarrod Bowen has recently been linked with a Merseyside transfer.

Recent reports suggest that the Reds have now focused their attention on a revitalised talent currently plying his trade in the Portuguese top flight.

Liverpool take 'concrete steps' to sign Liga winger

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool have registered significant interest and taken preliminary steps to secure the services of Sporting Lisbon attacker Francisco Trincao.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season in Lisbon, contributing six goals and 11 assists across his appearances in Primeira Liga this term.

Trincao's current contract at the Estadio Jose Alvalade runs until 2030, but it is understood that the agreement contains a €60m (£52m) release clause.

While the Lions are in a strong negotiating position, the existence of a set fee provides the Reds with a clear financial framework to complete a deal.

Liverpool may still have to fend off competition from domestic rivals, as Chelsea and Arsenal are also reportedly monitoring the player's situation ahead of the summer.

Is Trincao a tactical fit for Slot's Liverpool

© Imago

Since moving to Sporting permanently from Barcelona in 2023, Trincao has matured into a versatile forward capable of operating from the right flank or through central areas.

The Portugal international is a left-footed creator who excels at drifting inside to create high-value chances, a trait that is believed to impress the Anfield outfit.

The wide attacker's 17 goal involvements this season underline a consistency that was arguably lacking during his earlier spells at Camp Nou and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With Salah's exit leaving a massive void in terms of both creativity and goals, the acquisition of someone with Trincao's upside would represent a calculated gamble.