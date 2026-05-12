Preview: Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 12 May 2026 11:59

Valencia CF will look to make home advantage count when they host Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Mestalla on Thursday evening in a La Liga Matchday 36 fixture.

The hosts arrive in the game looking to build on a morale-boosting victory at Athletic Club, while the visitors travel to Valencia in fine form and just one point ahead of their opponents in the table.

Match preview

It has been a season of mixed fortunes for Valencia CF, who sit 12th in the La Liga table with 42 points from 11 wins, nine draws and 15 defeats, having scored 38 goals and conceded 50 across the campaign.

Carlos Corberan’s side head into Thursday’s fixture with reason for optimism, having claimed a 1-0 victory away at Athletic Club in their most recent outing

At the Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia have been considerably more reliable, posting seven wins, five draws and five defeats at home, and Corberan will be hoping that familiar surroundings can inspire another positive performance as the season draws to a close.

Their recent league form has been patchy, however, with only two wins, one draw and three defeats from their last six La Liga fixtures, including two defeats from their last three home outings, making Thursday’s match a must-win if they are to finish the campaign on a positive note.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Rayo Vallecano arrive at the Mestalla in the midst of an extraordinary season, having reached their first-ever major European final, where they will face Crystal Palace.

Inigo Perez’s side secured their place in the final with a composed 2-0 aggregate victory over Strasbourg, winning 1-0 on each leg, and the achievement is all the more remarkable given it is only Rayo’s second ever season competing in UEFA competition.

In La Liga, Rayo sit 10th in the table with 43 points - one point and two places above Thursday’s hosts, from 10 wins, 13 draws and 12 defeats, with 36 goals scored, and 42 conceded across the campaign.

Their recent domestic form has been solid, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five La Liga fixtures, and Rayo head into Thursday’s match off the back of a 1-1 draw in their most recent outing against Girona.

Away from home, the visitors have managed four wins, three draws and 10 defeats on the road this season, a record that suggests Valencia will fancy their chances of claiming all three points if they can impose themselves early at the Mestalla.

The head-to-head record between these two sides offers little to separate them, with the reverse fixture this season ending 1-1, and the last five meetings across all competitions producing one Valencia win, three draws, and one Rayo win.

Valencia La Liga form:

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Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

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Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

Valencia CF will be without Jose Copete, who is sidelined with a meniscus injury, while Dimitri Foulquier and Thierry Correia are also unavailable with knee and hamstring problems, respectively.

Hugo Duro and Javi Guerra are both expected to lead the attack once more, with the pair having been Valencia’s primary attacking threat for much of the campaign.

Rayo Vallecano will be without Isi Palazon, who is suspended, with Jorge de Frutos expected to fill the advanced midfield role in his absence.

Luis Felipe is also ruled out with a hamstring injury, adding to the list of absentees Perez must manage ahead of what promises to be a demanding conclusion to the season.

Ciss and Florian Lejeune are expected to anchor the defensive unit, while Oscar Valentin is set to control the midfield alongside Pedro Diaz.

The front three of Alfonso Espino, Aleman and de Frutos should provide Rayo’s attacking threat, with the trio having been central to their impressive Conference League run.

Valencia CF possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Saravia, Cumart, Tarrega, Gaya; Rioja, Pepelu, Rodriguez, Lopez; Guerra, Duro

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarria; Lopez, Valentin, Diaz; Espino, Aleman, de Frutos

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Saravia, Cumart, Tarrega, Gaya; Rioja, Pepelu, Rodriguez, Lopez; Guerra, Duro

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarria; Lopez, Valentin, Diaz; Espino, Aleman, de Frutos

We say: Valencia 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

With both sides separated by just one point in the table, this has all the makings of an evenly contested affair that could go either way.

Valencia’s superior home record this season gives them a slight edge, but Rayo have shown throughout the campaign that they are no pushovers, and a draw feels like the fair result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.