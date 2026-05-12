Chelsea injury news: Estevao Willian World Cup hopes 'revealed' as Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti makes key decision

By Darren Plant | 12 May 2026 10:46 , Last updated: 12 May 2026 11:17

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian has been ruled out of the 2026 World Cup through injury.

The Brazil international had been touted as one of the potential stars of the tournament after his rise to prominence with Palmeiras and Chelsea.

Estevao has spent 2025-26 making a seemingly successful transition to English football, racking up more appearances than had been anticipated.

However, on April 18, the 19-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during the early stages of the fixture with Manchester United.

Reports then emerged that the playmaker had suffered a significant tear to the muscle, one which could take eight weeks to heal.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Brazil boss Ancelotti makes Estevao World Cup decision

There had been the possibility that Estevao could be named in the 55-player preliminary squad, and even make the final squad and be kept in reserve until the knockout stages on the assumption that Brazil progress to that stage of the competition.

Nevertheless, as per Brazilian outlet Globo, Carlo Ancelotti has opted against risking the fitness of Estevao.

That is despite the starlet having recently spent time in his homeland to undergo conservative treatment on the injury.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Chelsea would have preferred for Estevao to undergo surgery on the issue, but that was rejected by the player at the time.

© Imago

Ancelotti makes correct Estevao decision

While Estevao will ultimately be disappointed to miss out on his first World Cup, there can be very little argument that Ancelotti has not made the right decision.

Playing 119 senior club matches and 11 games for Brazil at such a young age has caught up with him, and he desperately needs a break for the good of his career.

Rather than being eased into English football at the start of the season, Enzo Maresca used Estevao from the get-go, arguably against his better judgement.

The end result is Estevao having three months on the sidelines before pre-season, yet it is what he needs to get stronger ahead of 2026-27.