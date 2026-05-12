Man United transfer news: 'It seems crazy to me' - Barcelona legend reacts to Rashford permanent transfer dilemma

By Axel Clody | 12 May 2026 09:04 , Last updated: 12 May 2026 09:12

Marcus Rashford's loan spell at Barcelona is drawing to a close, and the England international is awaiting a decision on his future, but former boss Ronald Koeman has left no doubt about what he thinks Barcelona should do.

Rashford was at the heart of Sunday's La Liga title-clinching victory over Real Madrid at Camp Nou, scoring a stunning free-kick in the 2-0 win. The goal was a fitting symbol of a season in which the 28-year-old has contributed 14 goals and 14 assists from 47 appearances under Hansi Flick.

Barcelona have the option to make the move permanent for £26m (€30m), though that clause expires on 15th June and the club have yet to commit to triggering it.

Koeman: '£26m Is a Steal'

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Koeman, who famously scored the goal that won Barcelona their first European Cup in 1992 before managing the club between 2020 and 2021, could barely contain his frustration at the indecision surrounding the deal.

"Rashford destroys the opposition. Madrid seemed terrified every time he turned and ran," Koeman told reporters.

"Against Real Madrid, he completely destroyed them in the transitions. Speed, aggression, confidence, Madrid could not cope with him. Every time Barcelona advanced, he was the danger. He scored a free-kick in El Clasico, stretches the entire defensive line, creates numerical opportunities, presses, gets behind, and still there are people within the club who hesitate to pay £26m? That seems crazy to me."

The Netherlands boss went further, reflecting on the inflation of the striker market and the difficulty in finding a player of Rashford's profile at any price.

"If Barcelona let him return to Manchester United after this loan, I think they will regret it enormously," he added. "Because £26m in the current market for a player with these characteristics, these numbers, this experience, that is a steal."

A Unique Weapon for Flick

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Rashford's value to Barcelona goes beyond raw statistics. His pace, long stride and composure on the ball make him a constant threat in transition, precisely the kind of profile that is difficult to find and harder to replace.

Flick has deployed him both as a wide forward and as a centre-forward, a role he also occupied under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. In that position, his ability to stretch defensive lines and offer a consistent outlet in behind has made him a reliable match-winner off the bench and from the start alike.

With Barcelona still navigating significant financial constraints, a tried-and-tested option available for £26m represents precisely the kind of pragmatic business the club can ill afford to pass up - or so Koeman believes.