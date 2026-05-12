Robert Lewandowski transfer latest: Barcelona striker opens door to joining team in “lower league” amid contract uncertainty

By Oliver Thomas | 12 May 2026 08:50

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has refused to rule out leaving the club this summer after delivering a fresh update on his future.

Speculation over the 37-year-old’s future at Camp Nou is rife, as he is due to see his contract expire at the end of June.

Lewandowski is enjoying his fourth season at Barcelona, where he has scored a total of 119 goals in 190 appearances across all competitions since netting a whopping 344 goals in 375 games during a legendary eight-year spell with Bayern Munich.

The Poland international has become a three-time La Liga winner after Barcelona clinched the title with a 2-0 win over El Clasico rivals Real Madrid last weekend.

Lewandowski has been limited to 14 starts and 14 substitute outings in La Liga this season, scoring 13 goals, and the striker is now weighing up whether to seek pastures new in the latter stages of his career.

© Iconsport / Gokhan Taner / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Lewandowski refuses to rule out Barcelona exit next month

Speaking to Polish TV channel Eleven Sports, as quoted by Sport, Lewandowski left the door open to joining an MLS club or moving to another lower-profile league in the summer.

“There could be an opportunity in a lower league. I’m nearly 38, but I feel physically fit, so I’m considering it,” the striker said.

“I have to bear in mind that it might be time to play and enjoy life. Perhaps that opportunity will arise, and I’m not ruling it out.”

“What will I do in the autumn? I don’t know” he added. “I’ve just found out I have 51 days left on my contract, so I still have time. I’ll listen to a few more offers and then decide,

“I’ve won a total of 14 league titles, I’ve won them at every club I’ve played for, that really impresses me and I’m proud of it.”

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Lewandowski in discussions over Barcelona future as MLS option emerges

According to Sport, Barcelona sporting director Deco met with Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi and head coach Hansi Flick earlier this week to discuss the striker’s future at the club.

It has previously been reported that Lewandowski would have to accept a salary reduction of close to 50%, and also accept a reduced first-team role, if he were to sign a new contract at Barca.

Should Lewandowski opt to test himself in MLS, he would become the second La Liga forward to make the switch to the United States this summer after Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, who has already agreed to join Orlando City when his deal at Estadio Metropolitano expires next month.

Lewandowski and Griezmann would represent two huge additions to MLS, who already boast legendary names including eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Son Heung-min, Hugo Lloris and Rodrigo de Paul.