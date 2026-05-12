Man United transfer news: ‘Minimum of five signings’ wanted with dream summer targets revealed

By Oliver Thomas | 12 May 2026 08:30 , Last updated: 12 May 2026 08:33

Manchester United are planning to make a minimum of five signings in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The Red Devils will soon be gearing up for life back in the Champions League after securing a top-five finish in the Premier League under interim head coach Michael Carrick, who is the firm favourite to be handed the job full time.

Last summer, Man United prioritised attacking reinforcements and spent over £200m to bring in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, who have scored 31 goals between then in all competitions this season.

According to The Sun, Man United intend to sign three central midfielders, one left back and one backup striker ahead of the 2026-27 season, while a new goalkeeper to support No.1 Senne Lammens may also be considered.

Midfield additions are high on the Red Devils’ priority list, with experienced star Casemiro leaving upon the expiration of his contract and uncertainty growing over the long-term future of Manuel Ugarte, who has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

Seven midfielders emerge as summer targets for Man Utd

© Imago / Pro Sports Images/Sportimage

It is understood that Man United will target at least two midfield incomings this summer, but they are prepared to finance a deal for a third if Ugarte leave the club.

A plethora of midfielders are said to have been tracked by Man United, including Elliot Anderson - the club’s ‘dream’ target - Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Sandro Tonali, while the Red Devils have also held informal dialogue with representatives of Wolves star Joao Gomes.

West Ham United’s Matheus Fernandes is another admired by Man United; the 21-year-old was monitored by sporting director Jason Wilcox during his time working for Southampton.

Fernandes, who is allegedly valued at £84m by the relegation-threatened Hammers, is represented by Jorge Mendes’s Gestifute agency and shares the same agent as Red Devils duo Ugarte and Leny Yoro.

Meanwhile, The Sun claims that Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni is ‘likely’ to be available this summer following his training ground altercation with Federico Valverde.

Man United allegedly passed up the opportunity to sign Tchouameni in 2021 - prioritising deals for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane instead - but they could reignite their interest in the 26-year-old Frenchman this summer.

© Imago / News Images

New left-back and new striker could arrive at Man Utd this summer

Man United’s pursuit of a new left-back would suggest that the club may have plans to play Patrick Dorgu further forward, where he briefly excelled under Carrick before sustaining an injury earlier this year.

Luke Shaw has been the Red Devils’ first-choice left-back option this season, but he turns 31 in July and has also had his fair share of fitness issues over the years, so the addition of a new left-back would benefit the club ahead of a campaign juggling European and domestic competitions.

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has recently impressed as a midfielder for the Premier League leaders, is said to have been recommended to Man United as a potential left-back option to compete with Shaw.

With regard to a new backup striker, Man United will seemingly push for an addition in this position if they decide to part ways with Joshua Zirkzee, who has struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford this season and could leave to reignite his career.