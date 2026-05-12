Bournemouth transfer news: Rayan, Alex Scott, Kroupi... The Cherries' plan for their prized gems

By Axel Clody | 12 May 2026 08:53

Bournemouth are bracing for a busy but manageable summer transfer window, with teenage sensation Rayan understood to be keen to remain at the club despite expected interest from some of Europe's biggest sides.

The 19-year-old Brazilian joined the Cherries from Vasco da Gama for £30m in January and has wasted no time making his mark, scoring five goals and contributing two assists in the Premier League. He has found the net in each of his last three top-flight outings and is under contract on the south coast until June 2031.

According to the BBC, Rayan has made it clear that he does not wish to move on prematurely and is committed to continuing his development at Bournemouth. For a club of their size, securing that kind of buy-in from a £30m teenager is no small comfort.

Sixth Place and European Football on the Horizon

© Imago / Action Plus

Rayan's form has been central to one of Bournemouth's finest Premier League campaigns in recent memory. Andoni Iraola's side currently sit sixth, a position that guarantees Europa League football, with 55 points from 36 games and two fixtures remaining.

Last summer proved turbulent when Bournemouth lost four key players in quick succession: Dean Huijsen joined Real Madrid for £50m, Milos Kerkez signed for Liverpool for £40m, Illia Zabarnyi moved to PSG for £54.5m, and Dango Ouattara left for Brentford for £42.5m, while Antoine Semenyo also departed mid-season. The board are determined to avoid a repeat and have already begun planning accordingly.

Alex Scott, Kroupi and the Wider Picture

© Imago / Sportimage

Alongside Rayan, Bournemouth are working to tie down England international Alex Scott, whose recent senior call-up has inevitably heightened his profile and made a new contract all the more urgent amid reported Chelsea interest.

The greater concern surrounds Eli Junior Kroupi, with several Champions League clubs understood to have registered their interest in the young forward. The club are under no illusions about the difficulty of fending off that level of competition.

In defence, centre-back Marcos Senesi has already attracted three offers and a replacement is being sought as a priority. Up front, the potential departure of Enes Unal could open the need for a new striker.

Amine Adli and Ben Gannon-Doak, signed to fill the void left by Ouattara, have struggled for consistency through injury and limited minutes. Alex Toth, who arrived for £10m in January, is expected to benefit from the club's European campaign next season.

In goal, Bournemouth are unlikely to trigger the £16m purchase option on loanee Christos Mandas from Lazio. The club will either look for an alternative or attempt to renegotiate terms with the Italian club.

For now, though, Rayan remains the most important name on Bournemouth's summer retention list, and the early indications are encouraging.