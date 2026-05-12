Tottenham: 1-1 Leeds: Spurs “suffered too much” but Roberto De Zerbi’s "no doubt" verdict shifts pressure onto relegation rivals West Ham

By Oliver Thomas | 12 May 2026 09:10 , Last updated: 12 May 2026 09:11

Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that his Tottenham Hotspur side “suffered too much” during a frustrating 1-1 home draw with Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday night.

Following a goalless first half, Spurs broke the deadlock just five minutes after the restart when Mathys Tel fired a stunning strike from the edge of the penalty area into the top-right corner.

However, Tel soon went from hero to villain as his attempted acrobatic clearance inside the box caught Ethan Ampadu in the head, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin converting the resulting spot-kick to restore parity for Leeds.

Goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky secure a precious point for Spurs with a world-class stoppage-time reaction save, tipping Sean Longstaff’s powerful strike onto the crossbar, but the hosts could have snatched all three points had VAR been on their side.

Indeed, Spurs saw a penalty appeal in the 111th-minute waved away by referee Jarred Gillet after James Maddison - making his first appearance of the season - appeared to be felled by Lukas Nmecha inside the box.

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Spurs 1-1 Leeds: De Zerbi reacts to frustrating draw as relegation fears linger

The controversy surrounding match officiating comes just over 24 hours after Tottenham’s relegation rivals West Ham had a stoppage-time equaliser disallowed against leaders Arsenal for a foul on goalkeeper David Raya by striker Pablo inside the penalty area.

After the match, De Zerbi said referee Gillett was "not calm" during the stalemate with Leeds and believes that the match officials were feeling the pressure after all the VAR controversy at West Ham.

The Italian coach also acknowledged that his Spurs side did not perform at their best on Monday, but he remains optimistic in the club’s fight for survival and has warned West Ham that Leeds will play with the ‘same spirit and qualities’ in their final-day battle at the London Stadium.

“Honestly, we didn't play a great game, but I think we played a good game, enough to win,” De Zerbi told SPURSPLAY.

“We could lose the game at the end, but if you analyse the numbers of the game, the chances to score, the corners, how many times we came inside of the goal area of Leeds, we created enough to win.

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De Zerbi has “no doubts” Leeds will perform in final-day clash at West Ham

“I think we suffered too much, the pressure, because for the players, maybe today was the match point, and the speed of the ball, the order on the pitch, the decision with the ball and without the ball, we didn't show calm with the ball

“Maybe we were too nervous, but I'm happy for the spirit, for the attitude. We fought, everyone.

“After the Sunderland game, we couldn't imagine now to stay two points up. So, we have to be stronger, still positive to prepare for the next game, like today.

“Also, for West Ham, they have to play two strong and two tough games against Leeds (and Newcastle). I have no doubt they go to play in West Ham with the same spirit, with the same qualities.”

The draw for 17th-placed Spurs has seen them move two points clear of 18th-placed West Ham in the Premier League table with two matches remaining away against London rivals Chelsea and at home to Everton.

The Hammers, meanwhile, will travel to Newcastle United this weekend before playing host to Leeds on the final day of the season.