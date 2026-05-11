Watch Antonin Kinsky's save-of-the-season contender for Tottenham in Leeds draw - "Unbelievable, world class"

By Ben Knapton | 11 May 2026 22:30

Tottenham Hotspur dropped another two points in the Premier League relegation battle in Monday's 1-1 draw with Leeds United, but the outcome could have been a lot worse had Antonin Kinsky not pulled off an outrageous late save.

Thanks to bitter rivals Arsenal beating West Ham United 1-0 on Sunday, Tottenham had the chance to move four points clear of the relegation zone with victory over the Whites.

Roberto De Zerbi's men were on course for a third Premier League win on the spin, as Mathys Tel curled home a delightful 20-yard strike early in the second half to spark lilywhite pandemonium.

However, Spurs were excruciatingly denied a priceless home victory, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin dispatched a penalty after Tel was penalised for a high boot on Ethan Ampadu inside the area.

The hosts then found themselves on the ropes during a 13-minute added time period, and they needed a wonder save from Kinsky to even take a point away from Monday's game.

Watch Antonin Kinsky's wonder save in Tottenham vs. Leeds

What a save from Kinsky?! ? pic.twitter.com/H2EelIT1L9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 11, 2026

Sean Longstaff burst in behind the Tottenham defence in the left-hand side of the box and went for power at the near post, but his thunderous strike rattled the underside of the bar.

Upon closer inspection, Kinsky somehow managed to palm the midfielder's effort onto the woodwork, a tremendous display of reflexes from a player whose Spurs career formerly appeared dead in the water.

Kinsky experienced the lowest of the lows against Atletico Madrid in March's Champions League last-16 clash, committing two errors leading to goals and being taken off after just 17 minutes by Igor Tudor.

However, the 23-year-old earned a shot at redemption thanks to Guglielmo Vicario's hernia, and he has been a major factor in Spurs' four-game unbeaten run the Premier League.

Kinsky also earned plaudits for a last-gasp save from Joao Gomes's free kick in the 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, and he is likely to keep his place against Chelsea next Tuesday, as there is no timeframe on Vicario's return.

Jamie Carragher, Jermain Defoe rave about Antonin Kinsky wonder save

“That is one of the saves of the season!” ?



Jamie Carragher & Jermain Defoe react to Antonin Kinsky's unbelievable effort to deny Leeds. pic.twitter.com/f8mZ9dHzUL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 11, 2026

Kinsky's sensational stop unsurprisingly sparked high praise from former professionals, including ex-Spurs striker Jermain Defoe on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"That's world class that. That's unbelievable. One of the best saves I've seen all season for sure," Defoe said, before Jamie Carragher also waxed lyrical about the Czech shot-stopper.

"That is one of the saves of the season," the Liverpool legend said. "The two saves that lad made, one in the first half and one in the second half, has made sure his team has got, who knows, what could be a vital point. Unbelievable."

Tottenham now lie two points above 18th-placed West Ham in the Premier League rankings, but the Irons will climb above the Lilywhites if they defeat Newcastle United on Sunday at St James' Park.