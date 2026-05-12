Man City vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 12 May 2026 09:28

Manchester City’s Premier League title hopes are hanging by the thinnest of threads heading into their important clash with Crystal Palace this week.

The Citizens picked up all three points in the reverse fixture against the Eagles in December, winning 3-0 at Selhurst Park.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Man City vs. Crystal Palace kickoff?

Man City vs. Crystal Palace will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Wednesday night.

This fixture was originally scheduled to take place at the end of March, but it was rearranged after the Citizens progressed to the EFL Cup final, which they won against Arsenal at Wembley.

Where is Man City vs. Crystal Palace being played?

This Premier League contest will take place at the Etihad Stadium, the home of Man City, which currently holds a capacity of 53,400 spectators.

Man City are unbeaten in their last three home encounters with Crystal Palace, most recently winning 5-2 in the Premier League in April 2025.

How to watch Man City vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

Man City vs. Crystal Palace will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event is available on channel 401 for Sky customers, 513 for Virgin Media subscribers and 419 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Sky Sports Premier League is available on channel 402 for Sky customers, 405 for Virgin Media subscribers and 402 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky GO, Sky GO Extra and Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Man City vs. Crystal Palace.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Man City vs. Crystal Palace will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as the official media platforms of both clubs.

What is at stake for Man City vs. Crystal Palace?

Wednesday’s fixture is simply a must-win for Man City if they are to keep their slim Premier League title hopes alive in what could prove to be Pep Guardiola’s 10th and final year at the club.

The Citizens, who beat Brentford 3-0 at home last weekend, sit five points behind leaders Arsenal and can reduce that gap at the summit to two points with a win over a Palace side down in 14th spot.

Indeed, there is not much at stake for Oliver Glasner’s men, who are now mathematically safe after drawing 2-2 with Everton and watching 18th-placed West Ham Unite lose 1-0 to Arsenal.

The Eagles, who have one eye on the Conference League final in two weeks’ time, could still end the campaign in the top half of the table if they finish their season strongly, as they sit just five points behind Chelsea in ninth spot with three games remaining.