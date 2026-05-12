Liverpool transfer news: FSG planning 'colossal' double transfer coup to back Arne Slot this summer

Liverpool are preparing for a huge summer overhaul as FSG look to reinforce their faith in Arne Slot after a difficult campaign.

The Reds hierarchy remain committed to Slot despite growing frustration among supporters, and major attacking investment is now expected at Anfield.

In fact, Liverpool are reportedly targeting not one, but two new wingers ahead of the 2026/27 season, with Yan Diomande among the top candidates.

FSG want Liverpool fans back onside with two wingers targeted

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Liverpool’s recruitment focus this summer is centred heavily around revitalising the frontline following the confirmed departure of Mohamed Salah.

While there had initially been uncertainty over whether one or two wide forwards would arrive, reports now suggest a 'colossal' double swoop is increasingly likely.

The move would not only provide Slot with the attacking pace and directness currently lacking in the squad, but also serve as a statement of support from FSG after standing by the Dutchman through a disappointing season, according to TEAMtalk.

Liverpool are understood to want more dynamism and unpredictability in wide areas, especially after struggles breaking down teams consistently throughout the campaign.

Yan Diomande remains Liverpool's top summer target

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Meanwhile, Diomande continues to be Liverpool’s priority target out wide.

The RB Leipzig star has been extensively scouted and is viewed internally as a player capable of becoming Salah’s long-term successor thanks to his explosive pace, direct running and high ceiling.

However, Liverpool are not expected to stop there.

Jarrod Bowen has recently been linked as a proven Premier League option after another strong campaign with West Ham United, while Maghnes Akliouche of AS Monaco is also admired for his technical quality and versatility.

Liverpool’s transfer strategy appears focused on adding both elite-level potential and ready-made production as they reshape the attack around a new era post-Salah.

Arne Slot could have a new-look Liverpool attack in 2026/27

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There is a growing sense that Liverpool’s frontline could look very different next season.

With Salah already confirmed to be leaving Anfield, and Federico Chiesa potentially following him out the door, Slot may be facing a major rebuild in attack.

Cody Gakpo’s own uncertain future only adds to that feeling, as the club are also wary of blocking the pathway of highly-rated youngster Rio Ngumoha.

All of which points towards Liverpool entering 2026/27 with a refreshed attacking identity built around pace, movement, and younger profiles better suited to Slot’s style.

If FSG can deliver two elite wide forwards this summer, it would be one of the strongest indications yet that they believe Slot is the right manager to lead Liverpool into their next era.