Arne Slot future: Liverpool owners FSG make 'sack decision' amid Xabi Alonso links

By Darren Plant | 10 Apr 2026 09:19

Liverpool owners FSG are reportedly of the opinion that manager Arne Slot deserves to remain at Anfield.

Earlier this week, last season's Premier League champions were outclassed by Paris Saint-Germain, who prevailed 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Parc des Princes.

Four days after a humbling 4-0 defeat at Manchester City in the last eight of the FA Cup, Slot suggested that his Liverpool squad were in "survival" mode.

That revelation came amid mounting speculation that the Dutchman would be sacked at the end of the season and replaced with Xabi Alonso.

However, according to The Telegraph, Slot is currently in line to remain at the helm heading into 2026-27.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Why may Liverpool owners back Slot?

The report points to the Liverpool hierarchy feeling that a number of factors have counted against Slot building on his successful opening campaign on Merseyside.

Diogo Jota's tragic passing at the start of July and the impact that it had on everyone at the club is highlighted, as is the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah becoming less influential on the pitch.

There is also the view that Slot deserves more transfer windows to put together a squad that matches his own philosophy, with it being emphasised that Jurgen Klopp did not win silverware until after five transfer windows.

Although there has been talk of Liverpool legend Alonso replacing Slot, it is indicated that is less likely than anticipated at this stage.

With Slot having a contract until 2027, the consensus is that the former Feyenoord boss has enough credit in the bank to enter the final 12 months of his present terms.

© Iconsport / PA Images

A development that will not impress Liverpool's fanbase

After failing to have a shot on target in Paris on Wednesday night, Liverpool supporters would not have expected Slot to receive backing from his bosses.

Liverpool have suffered defeat in five of their last eight matches across all competitions, their only two victories coming over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup and Galatasaray in the Champions League.

In both cases, it could be argued that Liverpool were assisted. The win over Wolves came after the same opponents had run themselves into the ground to prevail 2-1 against them three days earlier, while Galatasaray were missing a key defender and had Noa Long and Victor Osimhen go off injured during a 4-0 defeat at Anfield.

Whether fans will warm towards Slot will be largely dependent on how Liverpool end the season. They currently sit in fifth position in the Premier League table.