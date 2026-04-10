Liverpool transfer news: Potential Virgil van Dijk successor signs new deal as Arne Slot prepares for busy summer window

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Apr 2026 18:54

Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck and reported Liverpool target has signed a new contract with the club.

The Reds are on the brink of Champions League elimination having lost 2-0 against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, and with the club currently in fifth place in the Premier League, there are doubts about whether they will qualify for the tournament next season.

Arne Slot's side have routinely failed to impress at the back, and it is damning that his team still looked vulnerable on Wednesday despite the Dutchman switching to a three-man defence.

The Merseysiders have been linked with several defenders ahead of the summer transfer window given the likes of Ibrahima Konate have struggled.

However, reported centre-back target Schlotterbeck has signed a new deal with Borussia Dortmund, signing a five-year contract.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Virgil van Dijk crisis: Why Nico Schlotterbeck staying is a blow

Van Dijk has struggled in recent weeks, but the 34-year-old's defensive load has arguably never been higher since signing in January 2018.

He has been the only somewhat consistent defender at Anfield across the season, but there are concerns about his long-term future at the club considering he has almost certainly declined from his imperious best.

Van Dijk has marshalled the left side of Liverpool's defence for years, and finding a successor that is as composed on the ball on that side of the pitch will be difficult, especially as signing Schlotterbeck appears unrealistic.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Why Liverpool will face a busy summer transfer window

The summer transfer window is set to be another turbulent period for Liverpool given the number of players that they may need to bring in.

Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson have already confirmed their departures, while centre-back Konate is yet to sign a new contract, despite rumours suggesting progress has been made.

At least one new winger will have to be signed, but considering the Reds failed to adequately replace Luis Diaz in 2025, perhaps two wide attackers will be need before the start of 2026-27.

With concerns about midfielders such as Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, as well as doubts about the future of Curtis Jones, it would not be surprising if someone was brought in to patrol the middle of the pitch.