Liverpool transfer news: Andy Robertson update as three European giants that want defender 'revealed' after contract expires

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Apr 2026 23:33

Andrew Robertson is wanted by Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Juventus in the summer, the latest report has claimed.

Liverpool announced on Thursday that Robertson will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

The legendary defender was part of the team that Jurgen Klopp led to domestic and European glory in 2018-19 and 2019-20, and he played a key role in the team's Premier League win last season.

Robertson was subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, and while he almost left, a move ultimately failed to materialise.

However, Sky Sports News report Napoli, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are all thought to be keen on signing Robertson this summer when his contract expires.

© Imago / News Images

Andy Robertson exit: Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Juventus?

Now that Robertson is 32, his next move will be important as he is unlikely to be offered another contract on substantial wages in his mid-thirties.

Napoli are Serie A champions and are second in the top flight, and with Antonio Conte in charge, there is every chance they could challenge for honours in the coming seasons.

ANDY ROBERTSON AT LIVERPOOL Appearances: 373 Trophies: 8 Goals: 13 Assists: 69

Juventus may be one of Italy's biggest clubs, but they last won the title in 2019-20, and they are currentlly fifth in the league.

Atletico Madrid routinely challenge for domestic honours in La Liga, and have also occasionally managed to beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to the title, but Robertson may be wary about a move to Spain given rumours linking boss Diego Simeone with an exit.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The end of an era at Liverpool

While the exit of Robertson would have been an emotional announcement by itself, the Scotsman will be joined on his way out of Anfield by Mohamed Salah.

Their exits mean that the only two players in the squad to have been part of the team that won the Champions League in 2018-19 will be goalkeeper Alisson Becker and centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Both players' deals expire at the end of next season, and fans may have to come to terms with the fact that it will soon be the end of an era at Anfield.