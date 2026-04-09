Liverpool contract news: Negotiations advancing well as Reds 'close' to reaching full agreement with defender

By Saikat Mandal | 09 Apr 2026 19:21

Liverpool are reportedly close to reaching a full agreement with centre-back Ibrahima Konate over a new contract extension. The Frenchman joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in 2021 and has since established himself as a vital figure in the squad under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, playing a key role in helping the club secure their 20th Premier League title last season. Under Slot, he has firmly cemented his place in the starting XI alongside Virgil van Dijk, making 29 Premier League starts this season and contributing one goal. Konate had entered the final months of his current deal at Anfield, raising genuine concerns that he could leave on a free transfer. Liverpool had reportedly struggled to make progress in negotiations over the past few months, but there is now growing optimism that the defender will commit his long-term future to the club.

Ibrahima Konate close to signing new Liverpool contract

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Earlier this week, reports suggested that the Reds had resumed talks with Konate’s representatives, although the two parties were still some distance apart in their valuation and contract expectations.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Liverpool are close to reaching a full agreement with the defender, with negotiations advancing in a positive direction.

Konate had been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, but it appears the Spanish giants have shifted their focus to alternative targets after ceasing contact with his camp since November.

This development has given Liverpool the opportunity to accelerate discussions, and they are now increasingly confident of securing his signature on a new long-term deal.

Liverpool still need new centre-back in the summer

© Imago / Visionhaus

Konate has faced some scrutiny this season due to occasional inconsistencies in his performances, but he remains a top-class defender with immense physical and technical qualities.

At 26, the French international is entering the prime years of his career, and tying him down to a new deal would represent a significant statement of intent from the Merseyside club.

That said, Liverpool are still expected to pursue another centre-back in the summer, particularly with Joe Gomez likely to depart following yet another injury-disrupted campaign.

Jeremy Jacquet is set to arrive as part of a pre-agreed £60m deal, while Geovani Leoni will effectively feel like a new addition after missing almost the entire season with an ACL injury.

Looking further ahead, the Reds must also begin planning for a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, but securing Konate’s future would be a crucial step in maintaining stability at the heart of their defence.