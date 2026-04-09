Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Fulham: Alisson Becker, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley latest

By Anthony Nolan | 09 Apr 2026 23:56

Premier League champions Liverpool return to top-flight action on Saturday, when they welcome Fulham to Anfield at arguably their lowest point on the pitch in the last decade.

Arne Slot's Reds were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last weekend, before being thoroughly dominated in a 2-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain at the same stage of the Champions League in midweek.

The only positive that can be drawn from their recent strife is the fact that Alexander Isak returned to the pitch with a substitute appearance at the Parc des Princes, and should be available on Saturday.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni was signed from Parma in the summer of 2025, but he was unfortunate enough to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September.

The young defender will be raring to go in 2026-27, having recently begun training outside on grass once again.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle / Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Defensive midfielder Wataru Endo made a rare start against Sunderland on February 11, and had to be stretchered off with a major ankle and foot injury after shockingly trying to play on and defend the box.

Slot mentioned in a press conference that the Japan captain underwent successful surgery to repair the injury, and that "The plan is for him to be ready in time [for the World Cup]."

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Twenty-two-year-old right-back Conor Bradley is yet another Liverpool player to have suffered a significant injury this season.

In the case of the academy graduate, he suffered a knee injury against Arsenal on January 8 that required surgery, and he is set to miss the remainder of 2025-26, and perhaps even the start of next term.

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Manchester United)

The only blemish on Alisson Becker's Liverpool career is the fact that he is one of the most injury-prone goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Manager Slot has confirmed that Alisson will "Not be part of the Paris Saint-Germain games," saying that the shot-stopper is not likely to return to the pitch until "Towards the end of the season."

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.