Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matthew Cooper | 10 Apr 2026 11:30

Arsenal will be looking to pick up an important victory when they welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, while the visitors are 13th and only four points behind seventh-placed Brentford.

Here, Sports Mole details how to watch the contest.

What time does Arsenal vs. Bournemouth kick off?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Arsenal vs. Bournemouth being played?

The match is being played at the Emirates Stadium, which is one of the biggest grounds in the UK with a capacity of around 60,704.

Since the Emirates was opened in 2006, Arsenal have hosted Bournemouth there on eight occasions and the Gunners won the first seven meetings.

However, Bournemouth beat them 2-1 last season, with goals from Dean Huijsen and Evanilson earning them all three points.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Bournemouth in the UK

TV channels

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

Online streaming

There will also be the option to stream the match live in the UK via Discovery+ if you have a TNT Sports subscription.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available via Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

Highlights will be available to watch on the TNT Sports YouTube channel and the official channels of both clubs, while Match of the Day will also broadcast highlights on BBC One from 10:30pm on Saturday.

TNT Sports will post clips of key moments on their social media channels while the game is being played.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Bournemouth?

Arsenal got back to winning ways on Tuesday as they beat Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash, with Kai Havertz scoring a stoppage-time winner.

The Gunners came into the match under huge pressure after suffering consecutive defeats for the first time this season, losing 2-0 to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final before getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton.

With the second leg clash against Sporting and a huge Premier League game against City on the horizon, Arsenal will be keen to pick up an important win over Bournemouth and cement their status as champions-elect.

The Cherries, meanwhile, will be looking to make history on Saturday by breaking the record for the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Andoni Iraola's side are unbeaten in their last 11 league games, a run that includes a win over Liverpool and a draw with Manchester United.

Bournemouth are still in with a chance of qualifying for European football this season and a win over Arsenal would come as a huge boost.