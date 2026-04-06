Liverpool contract news: Reds on the verge of reaching 'agreement' with defender

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Apr 2026 18:38 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 20:15

Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of agreeing a new contract with Ibrahima Konate.

Konate joined the Reds in the summer of 2021 from RB Leipzig under Jurgen Klopp and has since established himself as a regular starter in defence.

The Frenchman is now a first-choice centre-back under Arne Slot alongside Virgil van Dijk, making 29 Premier League starts this season and scoring once.

With his current deal nearing its expiry, Konate has attracted interest from several elite clubs, including Real Madrid.

Liverpool have been in talks with the defender over a new contract, although a breakthrough had initially proved difficult.

Will Ibrahima Konate sign a new contract at Liverpool?

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Liverpool and Konate were reportedly still some distance apart in negotiations over a new deal.

Despite this, the defender is reportedly keen to remain at Anfield, making a contract extension the most likely outcome.

However, a fresh report from TEAMTalk claims that Konate’s representatives have now reached a broad agreement with the club over a long-term contract.

The financial terms have reportedly been settled, with only the finer details left to be finalised, and there is growing optimism within Liverpool that the deal will be completed before the end of the month.

Ibrahima Konate new contract? Massive boost for Liverpool

© Imago / Visionhaus

Although Konate has shown some inconsistency at times this season, he remains one of the top centre-backs in European football, and securing his long-term future would represent a major statement of intent.

With Van Dijk approaching the twilight of his career, Liverpool must begin planning for a long-term successor in defence.

Jeremy Jacquet is set to arrive from Rennes this summer following a pre-agreed £60m deal, while Giovanni Leoni is expected to return for pre-season after recovering from an ACL injury.

Irrespective of Konate’s situation, Liverpool are still likely to strengthen at the back, with Joe Gomez expected to depart after another injury-hit campaign.