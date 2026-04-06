Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's team including Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski decisions

By Matt Law | 06 Apr 2026 20:02 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 20:05

Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford are expected to join Lamine Yamal in the final third of the field when Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Barcelona will welcome Atletico for the first leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday night.

Andreas Christensen (knee), Raphinha (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring) and Marc Bernal (ankle) will be absent for Barcelona here.

Bernal was forced off during the league clash between the two sides on Saturday, and the teenage midfielder is now battling to be fit for the second leg in Madrid.

However, Ronald Araujo has been declared fit despite being forced off against Atletico last time out with a minor thigh problem.

Jules Kounde made his return from injury off the bench in Saturday's league match, and the Frenchman should be introduced into the side here, but Joao Cancelo is likely to keep out Alejandro Balde at left-back.

Eric Garcia could be required in central midfield, while it is expected that Rashford and Lewandowski will both feature in the final third of the field.

Rashford scored against Atletico on Saturday, while Lewandowski struck a late winner for the Catalan outfit after featuring off the bench.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; E Garcia, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Lewandowski

> Click here to see how Atletico could line up for the match