Liverpool transfer news: Reds identify £33m Brighton attacker as potential Mohamed Salah replacement

By Saikat Mandal | 11 Apr 2026 07:44 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 07:44

Liverpool have reportedly identified Yankuba Minteh as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah ahead of the summer transfer window, with the club preparing for a significant transition in their attacking lineup.

The Reds confirmed last month that Salah will leave Anfield at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, bringing an end to a remarkable era for the club.

The Egyptian forward will depart as Liverpool’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer, and filling that void will represent a major challenge for the recruitment team.

As a result, Liverpool are expected to strengthen their wide attacking areas, particularly by targeting players with pace and directness, with Minteh emerging as one of the leading candidates.

Yankuba Minteh to replace Salah at Liverpool?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Minteh is well known to Arne Slot, having previously worked under him at Feyenoord, which could give Liverpool an edge in any potential move.

Since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Newcastle United for £33m, the winger has developed into an important first-team player, registering six goal contributions in 20 Premier League starts this season.

The Reds are understood to be long-term admirers of Minteh, and while he is enjoying his football at Brighton, the opportunity to join a club of Liverpool’s stature could prove tempting.

However, Brighton are under no immediate pressure to sell, with Minteh tied down to a long-term contract at the Amex Stadium until June 2029.

As a result, the Seagulls are expected to demand a significant fee, with reports suggesting they would look to at least double their initial investment if Liverpool make an approach.

Other potential targets for Liverpool

© Imago / Picture Point LE

In addition to Minteh, Liverpool have also been linked with Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig, who has been making a strong impression in Germany this season.

The Reds share a well-established relationship with Leipzig, having previously signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konate from the Bundesliga outfit, although any move for Diomande could require a fee in the region of £87.3m.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure has also been linked with a switch to Anfield, and more names are expected to emerge as Liverpool continue their search for attacking reinforcements.