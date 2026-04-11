Saturday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including St Pauli vs Bayern Munich

By Sebastian Sternik | 11 Apr 2026 06:39

Today's Bundesliga predictions include a huge heavyweight clash between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as a tasty evening game in Hamburg as St Pauli welcome Bayern Munich.

© Imago / osnapix

With four straight league victories under their belts, Borussia Dortmund enter this weekend's fixture in terrific form.

Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to topple Die Borussen as they look to improve their own chances of a top-four finish.

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Tough game to call. Bayer Leverkusen will be desperate to close the gap on the top four, but there are concerns about their defence, which has shipped six goals in two games.

Despite being locked in second place, Borussia Dortmund have been terrific in recent weeks, and we expect another top performance from the hosts. A high-scoring draw is the way to go in this one.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / HMB-Media

With their Bundesliga survival hopes hanging by a thread, bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim will welcome Union Berlin to Voith-Arena on Saturday.

FCH are still waiting for their first win of 2026, while Die Eisernen are looking for their first in three games.

We say: Heidenheim 2-1 Union Berlin

Heidenheim have struggled throughout 2025-26, but considering their recent attacking output of five goals in their last two games, they could pull off a surprise on Saturday.

Union have also been lacklustre, and after their draw against St Pauli, it remains to be seen whether Die Eisernen can get the better of a different relegation contender this time around.

> Click here to read our full preview for Heidenheim vs. Union Berlin, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Sven Simon

RB Leipzig cannot afford to lose against visitors Borussia Monchengladbach at Red Bull Arena on Saturday if they are to are to maintain their place in the Bundesliga's top four.

Die Rotten Bullen are third with 53 points, but fifth-placed Hoffenheim only trail them by three points, whereas Gladbach are 13th with 30 points following their surprise 2-2 stalemate with Heidenheim.

We say: RB Leipzig 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Leipzig have been strong at home for some time, and they will be facing a Gladbach side that have frequently struggled on the road.

The visitors could prove difficult to beat given their form, but the hosts' firepower should help them get the better of Gladbach.

> Click here to read our full preview for RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Darius Simka

Fighting for survival in the Bundesliga, relegation-threatened Wolfsburg will welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

Die Wolfe are looking for their first win under their new manager, while Die Adler are searching for their first in three games.

We say: Wolfsburg 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Wolfsburg have struggled at home this season, and after four defeats on the bounce at Volkswagen Arena, they are unlikely to win this weekend.

However, Frankfurt have been similarly poor on the road in recent months - failing to emerge triumphant from any of their last 10 - so expect to see a close clash on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Saturday night action in the Bundesliga comes from the Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg as relegation-threatened St Pauli take on champions-in-waiting Bayern Munich.

The Boys in Brown are currently in the relegation playoff spot and find themselves two points from safety, while the Bavarians are on cloud nine after extending their unbeaten run to 14 games with an impressive victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

We say: St Pauli 1-3 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have scored three or more goals in eight of their last 10 matches across all competitions – a run we expect to continue against an outmatched St Pauli side.

While the hosts have shown a lot of heart in recent weeks, the gulf in quality is hard to ignore. With that in mind, we are backing the visitors to take all three points back to Bavaria.

> Click here to read our full preview for St Pauli vs Bayern Munich including team news and possible lineups