Preview: Heidenheim vs Union Berlin - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 09 Apr 2026 22:52

With their Bundesliga survival hopes hanging by a thread, bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim will welcome Union Berlin to Voith-Arena on Saturday.

FCH are still waiting for their first win of 2026, while Die Eisernen are looking for their first in three games.

Match preview

Frank Schmidt's Heidenheim were only able to avoid demotion in 2024-25 thanks to their victory in the relegation playoff, but it would take a minor miracle for them to qualify for the the showdown this time around.

FCH are currently stranded at the foot of the table with just 16 points to their name, a paltry total that has them nine short of 16th-placed St Pauli with only six games to play.

If Schmidt's side are to have a chance at surviving in the top flight, then they will need to perform a dramatic turnaround, but considering that they have only won three times in the Bundesliga this season, a nine-point deficit seems near-impossible to overcome.

Fans looking for some optimism would highlight that Heidenheim followed up their 3-3 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on March 21 with a 2-2 stalemate against Borussia Monchengladbach, marking the first time that they have avoided defeat in consecutive matches since November.

However, FCH lost seven of their eight games preceding those results, and they are now in the midst of an ongoing 15-game winless streak that stretches back to a 2-1 victory over Freiburg on December 6.

© Imago / MIS

Meanwhile, Steffen Baumgart's Union have endured a disappointing campaign of their own, though the stakes are much different - the club are on the brink of being mathematically incapable of qualifying for European football next term.

Last time out, Die Eisernen returned from the international break with a frustrating 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened St Pauli, a result that (while better than being thrashed 4-0 by Bayern Munich on March 21) will have supporters feeling nervous ahead of their trip to face another demotion contender on Saturday.

Dropping two points against Kiezkicker saw Baumgart's side drop down to 10th in the Bundesliga, where they are now 17 behind sixth-placed Leverkusen with just six games to play.

With that in mind, Union are likely to see their dreams cut off this weekend, though they must remain vigilant considering that they are only seven points above the relegation zone.

Regardless, Saturday's visitors will be hoping to end the campaign in strong fashion, but given that they have lost four of their last five away contests - winning just one since their 1-0 victory over FC Koln in December - the travelling fans would be forgiven for harbouring doubts.

Heidenheim Bundesliga form:

D

L

L

L

D

D

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

W

L

L

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Sportfoto Rudel

Heidenheim will be without left-back Leart Paqarada as he works his way back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while stand-in Hennes Behrens is a doubt due to a thigh injury.

Looking to fill the gaps this weekend, Schmidt could opt for an out-of-position Leonidas Stergiou on the left of a back four featuring Jonas Fohrenbach, Patrick Mainka and Marnon-Thomas Busch.

Elsewhere, winger Sirlord Conteh has been ruled out after missing training since his substitute appearance against Bayer Leverkusen, and striker Mikkel Kaufmann is a doubt with a muscular problem, so expect to see Budu Zivzivadze supported from out wide by Mathias Honsak and Eren Dinkci.

As for Union, they are missing goalkeeper Matheo Raab, who suffered a broken hand last month, though Frederik Ronnow should be ready to start between the sticks once again.

Further forward, winger David Preu is sidelined through injury, while wing-back option Robert Skov is a doubt due to a calf issue, so Janik Haberer and Derrick Kohn look set to operate on the flanks this weekend.

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Busch, Mainka, Fohrenbach, Stergiou; Niehues, Dorsch; Dinkci, Pieringer, Honsak; Zivzivadze

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Leite; Haberer, Schafer, Khedira, Kohn; Jeong; Ilic, Burke

We say: Heidenheim 2-1 Union Berlin

Heidenheim have struggled throughout 2025-26, but considering their recent attacking output of five goals in their last two games, they could pull off a surprise on Saturday.

Union have also been lacklustre, and after their draw against St Pauli, it remains to be seen whether Die Eisernen can get the better of a different relegation contender this time around.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.