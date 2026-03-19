Preview: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 19 Mar 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 07:21

Hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, a depleted Bayern Munich will welcome Union Berlin to the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The Bavarians will be keen to get back to winning ways this weekend, while Die Eisernen are looking to build on their victory last time out.

Match preview

Vincent Kompany's Bayern have once again been the dominant force in the German top flight this season, and their immense attacking prowess has given them a commanding lead at the top of the tree.

With eight games to play in 2025-26, the Bavarians have amassed a nine-point advantage over Der Klassiker rivals Borussia Dortmund in the race for the title, a dominance built on the back of a forward line that have scored 93 goals so far.

However, when Kompany's men were held to a 1-1 draw by Bayer Leverkusen last Saturday, former Liverpool winger Luis Diaz and Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson were both shown straight red cards, meaning that the league leaders will be without the stars for this clash.

That being said, Bayern have lost just once in the Bundesliga this season - 2-1 against Augsburg on January 24 - and they will be confident of taking all three points regardless of the opposition, especially with high-calibre replacements such as Serge Gnabry waiting to fill Diaz's shoes.

Adding to the hosts' optimism this weekend will be their excellent record at Allianz Arena, where they are now on a five-game winning streak having thrashed Atalanta 4-1 in the Champions League after condemning Borussia Monchengladbach by the same scoreline on March 6.

© Imago / MIS

Meanwhile, some Union fans were nervous about the club retaining their top flight status after they kicked off 2026 with a seven-game winless run, but with two victories from their last four, Steffen Baumgart's men are now in a more stable position.

Most recently, Die Eisernen overcame Freiburg 1-0, all but ending their opponents' hopes of qualifying for European football while simultaneously earning just their second clean sheet since beating FC Koln 1-0 on December 20.

That triumph has Baumgart's side ninth in the table with 31 points, a total that sees them seven clear of 16th-placed St Pauli, who occupy the Bundesliga's relegation playoff spot.

Buoyed by their commendable win last time out, as well as the knowledge that Bayern have a depleted squad, the visitors may be cautiously optimistic about their chances, though it is important to stress that Union's victory against Freiburg was their first on the road this year.

To make matters worse, Die Eisernen lost three away games on the bounce prior to that result, not to mention that they have conceded six goals across their last three matches overall, a run that also featured a 4-1 thrashing by demotion-threatened Werder Bremen on March 8.

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

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Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

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Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Bayern will be without both Manuel Neuer (calf) and Sven Ulreich (groin) this weekend, so expect to see Jonas Urbig start in goal, shielded by a back four of Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae and Tom Bischof, given that left-back Alphonso Davies has a hamstring injury and centre-back Jonathan Tah is suspended.

At the opposite end of the pitch, left winger Luis Diaz and striker Nicolas Jackson were both sent off against Leverkusen, while 17-year-old Wisdom Okpako Mike is out for the season with a tendon injury, and attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala is a doubt due to an ankle issue.

With that in mind, Serge Gnabry, Lennart Karl and Michael Olise look set to operate behind talismanic striker Harry Kane.

As for Union, they are also missing a goalkeeper - Matheo Raab - who suffered a broken hand after delivering a man of the match performance against Freiburg, though first-choice shot-stopper Frederik Ronnow has recovered from his ankle injury just in time to make the XI on Saturday.

In the centre of the park, midfielder Andras Schafer is suspended after picking up a red card against Werder on March 8, so Baumgart could opt for a middle-third trio of Rani Khedira, Janik Haberer and Aljoscha Kemlein.

Elsewhere, wide man and left wing-back option Robert Skov is likely to sit out due to a calf injury, and Derrick Kohn is likely to provide width opposite fellow wing-back Christopher Trimmel in his absence.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Bischof; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Karl, Gnabry; Kane

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Nsoki; Trimmel, Haberer, Khedira, Kemlein, Kohn; Ilic, Ansah

We say: Bayern Munich 3-1 Union Berlin

Bayern may be without a number of key players, including Diaz and potentially Musiala, but they should have more than enough firepower to best Union this weekend.

Die Eisernen have also been notably poor on the road, despite the fact that they beat Freiburg last time out, and they would do well to keep the scoreline low.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.