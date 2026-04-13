Cristian Romero may have played final Tottenham game as Roberto De Zerbi learns devastating injury diagnosis

By Ben Knapton | 13 Apr 2026 16:06 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 16:09

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero could reportedly miss the rest of the season with the injury he sustained in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League loss to Sunderland, meaning he may have played his last game in a Spurs shirt.

The Argentina international left the field in tears at the Stadium of Light, having come off worse in a collision with goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky during the second half.

Play was stopped for several minutes as both men received treatment, although Kinsky - filling in for the absent Guglielmo Vicario - was able to carry on despite suffering a cut to the head.

However, Romero was unable to soldier on through the pain and was inconsolable as he trudged off the field to be replaced by Kevin Danso - a sign that his injury was a severe one.

Roberto De Zerbi admitted at full time that Romero may have hurt his knee, although he could not give any firm details on the issue so soon after the full-time whistle.

Tottenham's Cristian Romero 'out for season' with serious knee injury

© Iconsport / PA Images

Now, journalist Martin Arevalo reports that Romero will be missing for between five and eight weeks with his knee injury, meaning that his domestic season is almost certainly over.

Spurs conclude their Premier League season against Everton on May 24, but Romero - who has suffered a partial medial cruciate ligament (MCL) tear according to Sami Mokbel - will seemingly only be back for that home encounter in a best-case scenario.

The 27-year-old is set to miss games against Brighton & Hove Albion (April 18), Wolverhampton Wanderers (April 25), Aston Villa (May 2), Leeds United (May 11) and Chelsea (May 17), depriving De Zerbi of one of his on-field leaders during the relegation scrap.

Tottenham sit two points from safety in the Premier League table following Sunday's loss to Sunderland, which extended their winless run in the Premier League to a shocking 14 games since the start of 2026.

Only three teams have ever had a longer winless Premier League run at the start of a calendar year, and all three were relegated - Derby County in 2008 (18), Sunderland in 2003 (17) and Swindon Town in 1993 (15).

De Zerbi can at least call on either Danso or Radu Dragusin to fill Romero's boots, while Archie Gray and Joao Palhinha are emergency alternatives to the South American at centre-back.

However, Romero's injury should not rule him out of the 2026 World Cup, which gets underway for Argentina against Algeria on June 17.

Cristian Romero might have played final Tottenham game after injury diagnosis

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Romero's tears told the story of a man who likely knew his season was over, his World Cup chances had suffered a devastating blow, and he may have appeared in a Tottenham shirt for the last time.

The 27-year-old still has another three years left to run on his contract, but he is one of a plethora of players who would surely depart if Tottenham suffer an unthinkable relegation to the Championship.

Atletico Madrid are thought to be one of the main suitors for Romero, who would leave Tottenham with a record of 13 goals and seven assists from 156 appearances if his season has indeed come to a premature end.