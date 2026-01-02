Tottenham vs. Sunderland: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jan 2026 13:45

Clashing for the first time in almost exactly nine years, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland pit their wits against one another in Sunday's Premier League showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lilywhites fans are growing increasingly restless with Thomas Frank following yet another dissatisfactory result, this one a 0-0 draw with the Dane's former club Brentford on New Year's Day.

The Black Cats also shared the spoils in a goalless affair in gameweek 19, but their 0-0 against Manchester City was a cause for celebration, not commiseration.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 119

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 50

Draws: 31

Sunderland wins: 38

A head-to-head that dates back to the latest stages of the 19th century - an 1899 FA Cup encounter won by Tottenham Hotspur - the Lilywhites and Sunderland have now butted heads on 119 occasions across all competitions.

Spurs' aforementioned win in the sides' inaugural match marked the first of 50 victories for the North London club in this fixture, while Sunderland have a respectable 38 successes to their name against their more revered rivals.

Another 31 encounters between Spurs and Sunderland have ended level, including the most recent Premier League showdown at the Stadium of Light, a goalless game in January 2017.

A few months prior, Harry Kane struck the only goal at White Hart Lane in a 1-0 win for Tottenham, who have avoided defeat in each of their last 14 top-flight games with the Black Cats, winning 10 of them.

Sunderland have to travel back to April 2010 for their most recent competitive victory over the current Europa League winners, earning a 3-1 victory on home soil thanks to a brace from ex-Spurs man Darren Bent; a young Jordan Henderson also started for the Black Cats that day.

The Wearside outfit did earn a friendly triumph over Spurs in the summer of 2013, but they have not conquered the London club away from home since August 2008, prevailing 2-1 at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham's recent dominance in this battle is in contrast to the earliest days of this showdown, as Spurs won just two of their first 12 contests against Sunderland, who also boast the biggest margin of victory in this fixture.

The Black Cats pummelled the Lilywhites 6-0 in a 1914 Division One game, before repeating the trick in the same league 20 years later.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 31, 2017: Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Sep 18, 2016: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Jan 16, 2016: Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Sep 13, 2015: Sunderland 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Jan 17, 2015: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Sep 13, 2014: Sunderland 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Apr 07, 2014: Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Dec 07, 2013: Sunderland 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

May 19, 2013: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2012: Sunderland 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Apr 07, 2012: Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Dec 18, 2011: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Feb 12, 2011: Sunderland 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2010: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Apr 03, 2010: Sunderland 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Nov 07, 2009: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Mar 07, 2009: Sunderland 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Aug 23, 2008: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

Jan 19, 2008: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Aug 11, 2007: Sunderland 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

