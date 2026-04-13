Arne Slot drops huge Rio Ngumoha hint for Liverpool vs. PSG Champions League second leg

By Ben Knapton | 13 Apr 2026 16:46

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has hinted that Rio Ngumoha could make the starting lineup when the Reds host Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The 17-year-old has put his name in the hat for a place in the first XI against the European champions thanks to his record-breaking feats in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League triumph over Fulham.

Ngumoha broke the deadlock with a wonderful curling strike against the Cottagers - an effort that saw him become Liverpool's youngest-ever Premier League scorer at Anfield, dethroning Raheem Sterling in the process.

The 2008-born prospect also played a key role in the build-up to Mohamed Salah's goal at the weekend, and Liverpool fans have been crying out for him to keep his place in Tuesday's second leg.

The Anfield faithful may get their wish, as when asked in Monday's press conference if Ngumoha is ready to handle the pressure of starting against the European champions Slot replied: "I think he can.

Arne Slot hints at Rio Ngumoha start in Liverpool vs. PSG

© Imago

"Firstly because of personality. He doesn't get distracted that soon. Everyone who knows his history, there's a lot of expectation around him for many years, and he's always been able to focus on football, to become better, to become stronger.

"That's one thing, and second because of his quality. He shows that he's able at the highest level to be able to take 1v1s on, make it difficult for the defenders.

"So he's done a very good job in managing what comes to him now, but it's also a good thing to have so many experienced players around you."

Ngumoha was an unused substitute in last week's 2-0 first-leg defeat, though, and the 17-year-old has played just 40 minutes in total - via three substitute appearances - during the current Champions League campaign.

The teenager's start against Fulham was also just his second of the Premier League season, and came at the expense of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, who were both benched against Marco Silva's side.

Should Rio Ngumoha start for Liverpool against PSG?

© Imago

As is the case with any teenage phenom - be it Ngumoha or Arsenal's Max Dowman - coaches are always under pressure from fans to give their starlets more minutes than their bodies are possibly prepared for.

Slot and co have made sure to carefully manage Ngumoha's development throughout the season, and understandably so, as the attacker is still growing and adapting to the demands of senior football.

However, the saying 'if you are good enough, you are old enough' undoubtedly applies in Ngumoha's case, as few players in the Liverpool squad can wreak havoc on full-backs in the same manner as the effervescent youngster.

The Achraf Hakimi test may be the toughest that Ngumoha has faced so far, but if you ask the PSG defender whether he would rather face the unpredictable 17-year-old or a hit-and-miss Gakpo, he would likely say the latter.