Preview: Heidenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Mar 2026 19:16

Bayer Leverkusen's quest to finish in the Bundesliga's top four will continue when they travel to face last-placed Heidenheim at Voith Arena on Saturday.

The hosts' chances of remaining in the top flight look slim given their are 18th with just 14 points and are 11 points from safety, while sixth-placed Leverkusen have 45 points following their 1-1 draw with Bayern Munch on March 14.

Match preview

Heidenheim suffered a 1-0 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt on March 14, and they are now winless in 13 games, with the club having lost on 10 occasions.

Boss Frank Schmidt's team are already 10 points from the 16th-placed relegation playoff spot, and with just eight matchweeks remaining, their hopes of survival are slim.

The hosts have been defeated in their past five encounters with Leverkusen, including when they lost 6-0 in the reverse fixture in November 2025.

Heidenheim have failed to find the back of the net in four of their last six games, but they rank 10th in the division for big chances created (60).

Schmidt has not overseen a victory in six matches at Voith Arena, and a loss would his fifth in seven games at home.

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Leverkusen should not be disappointed with their stalemate with Bayern Munich, but the league leaders were reduced to 10 men in the 42nd minute when trailing 1-0, and they were reduced to nine men in the 84th minute with the scoreline level.

Die Werkself are five points from fourth-placed Stuttgart, who they will face in matchweek 33, so they must close that gap in the coming weeks if they have ambitions of playing Champions League football again.

The visitors' most recent game came on Tuesday against Arsenal at the Emirates, where they were beaten 2-0 and eliminated from the Champions League.

That was the fourth game in a row without victory for Kasper Hjulmand's side, and it was the seventh time in eight matches that they scored one or fewer goals in.

Die Schwarzroten also conceded seven goals in that stretch, and they have kept just one clean sheet in their 13 Bundesliga away fixtures this campaign.

Leverkusen have stumbled on the road recently, suffering two defeats and settling for a stalemate in their past four away outings, whereas they had triumphed in two of their prior three away fixtures.

Heidenheim Bundesliga form:

L

L

D

L

L

L

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

W

L

D

W

D

D

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

D

W

D

D

D

L

Team News

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A bout of illness has plagued the Heidenheim squad, with forward Christian Conteh and centre-back Tim Siersleben at risk of missing out.

Should the pair be forced to remain on the sidelines, expect Patrick Mainka and Benedikt Gimber to appear in the middle of a back four, with Budu Zivzivadze a likely inclusion up front.

Leverkusen will be forced to field a makeshift defence given Edmond Tapsoba is suspended, while Loic Bade is still dealing with a thigh injury.

Tim Oermann may join Robert Andrich and Jarell Quansah in defence, with Ezequiel Fernandez and Aleix Garcia stationed in midfield.

Considering teenager Christian Kofane battled for a considerable period against Arsenal's centre-backs in the Champions League, Patrik Schick will likely start as a central striker in order to provide him with rest.

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Busch, Mainka, Gimber, Behrens; Kerber, Schoppner, Dorsch; Dinkci, Zivzivadze, Ibrahimovic

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Blaswich; Oermann, Andrich, Quansah; Culbreath, Fernandez, Garcia, Grimaldo; Maza, Tillman; Schick

We say: Heidenheim 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have proven to be defensively vulnerable, but Heidenheim are unlikely to have the firepower to take advantage.

The visitors could be somewhat sluggish after their tiring exploits in Europe, though they should still be expected to claim victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.