Team News: Liverpool vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Apr 2026 17:30

Fresh from their Champions League defeat in midweek, Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday evening when they welcome Fulham to Anfield.

The Merseysiders were held to a 2-2 draw by the Cottagers in the reverse fixture in West London three months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Alisson Becker (muscle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Wataru Endo (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

FULHAM

Out: Kevin (foot), Kenny Tete (ankle), Harrison Reed (knee)

Doubtful: Calvin Bassey (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, King, Bobb; Jimenez