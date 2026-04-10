Premier League Gameweek 32
Liverpool
Apr 11, 2026 5.30pm
Anfield
Fulham

Team News: Liverpool vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Liverpool vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / News Images LTD/Alamy Live News

Fresh from their Champions League defeat in midweek, Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday evening when they welcome Fulham to Anfield.

The Merseysiders were held to a 2-2 draw by the Cottagers in the reverse fixture in West London three months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

LIVERPOOL vs. FULHAM

 

LIVERPOOL

Out: Alisson Becker (muscle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Wataru Endo (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

FULHAM

Out: Kevin (foot), Kenny Tete (ankle), Harrison Reed (knee)

Doubtful: Calvin Bassey (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, King, Bobb; Jimenez

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Liverpool related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe