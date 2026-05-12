Man Utd transfer news: £52m midfield target opens door to Old Trafford move as INEOS plan huge rebuild

Manchester United are gearing up for a major summer overhaul as INEOS prepare to strengthen the squad ahead of their long‑awaited return to the Champions League.

Midfield reinforcements are expected to be one of the club’s top priorities, with United planning to bring in at least two new central players before next season.

And one target, Noah Sadiki, has now appeared to leave the door open to a potential move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd target Noah Sadiki opens door to summer transfer

© Imago / Pro Sports Images Conor Molloy

The Sunderland star has become a player of growing interest to Manchester United following an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old midfielder has enjoyed an outstanding first season in the Premier League after joining Sunderland from Union Saint-Gilloise last summer.

Per reports, United sources have tracked Sadiki for months, and with plans underway for a major midfield rebuild, his profile is increasingly appealing to decision-makers at Old Trafford.

Importantly for United, Sadiki did little to shut down speculation over his future when questioned recently.

Speaking about the possibility of a move, the midfielder admitted: “We’ll see next season when the time is right,” while also acknowledging how quickly his rise to Premier League football has happened.

Those comments are unlikely to calm transfer talk surrounding one of the division’s breakout young midfielders.

How much would Noah Sadiki cost Man Utd?

© Imago / Paul Terry/ Sportimage

Sunderland are reportedly demanding around €60 million (£52 million) for Sadiki this summer.

That would represent a huge profit on the £15 million fee they paid less than 12 months ago, but the Black Cats are under no pressure to sell after the midfielder’s excellent debut campaign.

United are understood to view the valuation as high but potentially justified given Sadiki’s age, athleticism and long-term upside.

The Red Devils are expected to make a minimum of five signings this summer, with midfield recruitment sitting at the centre of INEOS’ rebuild plans.

Who else is on Man Utd's midfield transfer shortlist?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Sadiki is far from the only midfielder on United’s radar this summer.

Carlos Baleba remains a firm target after re‑emerging as a realistic option, while Atalanta’s Ederson is viewed internally as an ideal replacement for the departing Casemiro. Reports also continue to link United with Sandro Tonali, despite the significant challenge of persuading Newcastle United to sell.

United’s original dream signing had been Elliot Anderson, but growing belief that he is instead heading to Manchester City has forced the club to accelerate their search for alternatives.

As a result, Sadiki’s importance within United’s thinking has only increased, particularly as INEOS look to recruit younger, more dynamic midfielders capable of driving the next era at Old Trafford.