Real Madrid lineup vs. Oviedo: Predicted XI for La Liga clash as Mbappe fitness doubt remains

By Aishat Akanni | 12 May 2026 13:28 , Last updated: 12 May 2026 13:36

Real Madrid host Real Oviedo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday evening in La Liga, looking to bounce back after their defeat to Barcelona.

Alvaro Arbeloa faces a lengthy absentee list ahead of the fixture, with several first-team regulars unavailable, leaving him with key decisions to make in both attack and defence.

Eder Militao and Arda Guler are both sidelined with thigh injuries, while Rodrygo remains a long-term absentee after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury earlier in the season.

The absentee list does not end there, with Dani Ceballos also ruled out with a thigh problem. Ferland Mendy is sidelined with a ligament injury, Dani Carvajal continues his recovery from a leg injury, and Federico Valverde is absent with a head injury.

Dean Huijsen is an additional doubt due to physical discomfort, meaning Raul Asencio is likely to continue alongside Antonio Rudiger in central defence for Thursday's contest.

Thibaut Courtois should start in goal behind that defensive pairing, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fran Garcia are expected to continue in their wide defensive roles on either flank.

In midfield, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga are all likely to retain their places, giving Arbeloa some consistency in the engine room despite the disruption elsewhere in the squad.

The biggest question for Arbeloa surrounds Kylian Mbappe, who has returned to training after a hamstring injury but may not be risked from the start. Should the Frenchman be held back, Gonzalo Garcia is the likeliest candidate to lead the attack alongside Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rudiger, F. Garcia; Diaz, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; G. Garcia, Vinicius