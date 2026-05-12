Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid: Florentino Perez calls press conference as rumours of Bernabeu return grow

By Lewis Nolan | 12 May 2026 17:38

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will hold a press conference this evening as rumours of Jose Mourinho's return continue to grow.

The La Liga title was claimed by Barcelona on Sunday after they beat second-placed Real Madrid 2-0, with goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres condemning Los Blancos to their sixth defeat of the league season.

Boss Alvaro Arbeloa has come under intense pressure in recent weeks having guided Real to four losses, two draws and just two wins in his last seven games in charge.

A number of potential successors have been linked with the Real Madrid job, but former head coach and current Benfica manager Jose Mourinho has been touted as the frontrunner.

News that Perez will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon has fuelled speculation that Mourinho could be officially unveiled as boss.

© Imago / Atlantico Press

Sell Kylian Mbappe? What is Jose Mourinho's biggest challenge?

If Perez does appoint Mourinho, he will be walking into a reportedly fractured dressing room, and perhaps his first challenge will be coming to a decision regarding Kylian Mbappe.

A viral petition in favour of the Frenchman being sold has tens of millions of signatories, and he has become an increasingly unpopular figure amongst fans.

Keeping the 27-year-old could lead to questions about the future of Vinicius Junior, who operates in similar areas to Mbappe, and it has become apparent that the two do not have a fluid relationship on the pitch.

Such monumental decisions may not ultimately be decided solely by Mourinho, though he could still have some influence over Perez.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Is Mourinho the right manager to replace Alvaro Arbeloa?

Ever since leaving Chelsea in December 2015, Mourinho has found it difficult to achieve any sustained success at clubs, with the Portuguese having been sacked by Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma and Fenerbahce.

The 63-year-old has also been prone to falling out with players and figures behind the scenes at the various clubs he has coached, and there are some concerns that his temperament could make the Bernabeu's troubled dressing room even more volatile.

Time will tell if 'the special one' still has what it takes to lead one of Europe's biggest teams, but Real Madrid will almost certainly be one of the most interesting sides to watch next season with Mourinho in the dugout.