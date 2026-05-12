Xabi Alonso latest: 'Initial contacts' made as Chelsea identify Premier League alternative despite Liverpool links remaining

By Lewis Nolan | 12 May 2026 16:34

Chelsea have made contact with Xabi Alonso but also have interest in Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, the latest report has revealed.

The Blues avoided a seventh consecutive Premier League defeat on Saturday, with interim boss Calum McFarlane overseeing a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

With only the FA Cup to play for between now and the end of the season, many supporters are already looking ahead to the summer, with a number of names linked to the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

Recent rumours have suggested that the Blues could target Xabi Alonso, who may be a target of Liverpool if they were to sack Arne Slot.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Alonso is open to a Premier League move, and the head coach has been contacted by Chelsea, who have him on a shortlist alongside Iraola.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Xabi Alonso to Chelsea: Is Stamford Bridge the right choice?

Alonso would no doubt have access to significant funds if he made the switch to Stamford Bridge, though how much control he would have over incomings remains to be seen.

Previous boss Enzo Maresca reportedly grew frustrated by the Blues' approach in the transfer market, and after experiencing a turbulent spell at Real Madrid, a period of stability for Alonso would benefit his coaching career.

XABI ALONSO REAL MADRID RECORD Matches: 34 Wins: 24 Draws: 4 Losses: 6

The 44-year-old was able to develop young stars such as Florian Wirtz during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, and the prospect of working with players such as Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro would be difficult to turn down.

However, the Spaniard should be cautious considering Chelsea have sacked five different managers since September 2022, and he is not guaranteed to be given the time he needs to improve the squad.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Andoni Iraola: Should Chelsea target Bournemouth manager?

Chelsea may face significantly less competition for Iraola's signature considering the only reliably linked club to his the Spaniard is Crystal Palace.

The current Bournemouth manager is out of contract at the end of the season, but there is a chance that he could guide the Cherries to Champions League football before he departs.

His history of overperforming with the players in his squad will no doubt be appealing to those behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge, though they will still have to give the 43-year-old time to implement his high-pressing style if he is to succeed at Chelsea.