Liverpool transfer news: Cody Gakpo sale eyed as Bradley Barcola 'alternative' identified ahead of summer window

By Lewis Nolan | 12 May 2026 15:41

Liverpool want to offload Cody Gapo and bring in Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche this summer, the latest report has claimed.

Arne Slot's Reds were held to a frustrating 1-1 stalemate by Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, and they produced concerningly little in the final third.

The likes of Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo gave disappointed in wide areas this campaign, and a number of reports have suggested that attacking additions could be made in the upcoming transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola has been touted as a target this summer, though his club would undoubtedly demand a significant fee.

TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are preparing to offload Gakpo and bring in Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco, and he could cost £43m.

© Iconsport / Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

Maghnes Akliouche assessed: Why do Liverpool want Monaco winger?

Akliouche has played 43 games for Monaco in all competitions this term and has scored seven goals and provdied 10 assists, with one goal and three assists having been provided in 10 Champions League matches.

The 24-year-old does not have a particularly prolific history, and having completed just 0.8 dribbles per 90 in Ligue 1, it is hard to argue that he has made a strong impact in other areas.

MAGHNES AKLIOUCHE 2025-26 STATS Matches: 42 Starts: 39 Minutes: 3,346 Goals: 7 Assists: 10

After spending in the region of £450m in the summer, it would be understandable if Liverpool looked to target cheaper players, especially as that approach worked for them in the past when they brought in the likes of Sadio Mane and Salah.

If the right-winger was signed alongside a more versatile option such as Yan Diomande, then perhaps his signature would make more sense.

© Imago

Cody Gakpo future: Why has winger struggled at Liverpool?

Gakpo has scored just seven Premier League goals in 34 appearances, though he is only three shy of the tally he managed last season in the top flight.

The Dutchman has never been particularly effective when asked to contribute against a settled defence, but he has managed to make an impact in the penalty area.

However, the exit of playmaker Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer and the decline of Mohamed Salah has forced Gakpo to be more involved on the ball outside of the box, and it should come as no surprise that he has looked somewhat out of place.