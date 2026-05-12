Argentina World Cup 2026 squad: Full list, predicted lineup, depth chart, latest news

By Ben Sully | 12 May 2026 22:21 , Last updated: 12 May 2026 22:21

Argentina head to North America as the defending champions after achieving World Cup glory in 2022.

Lionel Scaloni's side are will be aiming to become the first team to retain the trophy since Brazil won back-to-back World Cups in 1958 and 1962.

The holders will be hoping to call upon Lionel Messi's services for the tournament, with the 38-year-old yet to officially confirm whether he will play in his sixth World Cup.

With or without Messi, Argentina will begin their on June 16 against Algeria, before they face Austria and Jordan in Group J.

Ahead of the tournament, Sports Mole takes an in-depth dive into Argentina's World Cup 2026 squad.

Argentina World Cup 2026 full squad list

Argentina have publicly announced their preliminary 55-man squad for the tournament.

Scaloni's task will be to whittle that longlist down to a 26-man squad before the deadline on May 30.

Argentina preliminary World Cup squad Goalkeepers: Santiago Beltran (River Plate), Walter Benitez (Crystal Palace), Facundo Cambeses (Racing Club), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille) Defenders: Marco Acuna (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Lautaro Di Lollo (Boca Juniors), Agustin Giay (Palmieras), Kevin Mac Allister (Union Saint-Gilloise), Lucas Martinez (River Plate), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), German Pezzella (River Plate), Gabriel Rojas (Racing Club), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Zaid Romero (Getafe), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon) Midfielders: Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), Milton Delgado (Boca Juniors), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami), Nicolas Dominguez (Nottingham Forest), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Ezequiel Fernandez (Bayer Leverkusen), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Anibal Moreno (River Plate), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Maximo Perrone (Como), Guido Rodriguez (Valencia), Alan Varela (Porto) Forwards: Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Tomas Aranda (Boca Juniors), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Santiago Castro (Bologna), Claudio Echeverri (Girona), Alejandro Garnacho (Chelsea), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Paz (Como), Mateo Pellegrino (Parma Calcio), Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Matis Soule (Roma)

Argentina World Cup 2026 squad numbers

Argentina's World Cup 2026 squad numbers will be confirmed after Lionel Scaloni makes his final 26-man selection.

Argentina World Cup 2026 predicted XI

Scaloni will likely set up his team in a 4-4-2 or a 4-3-3 formation during the course of the tournament.

If he opts for the latter, Scaloni would start with a front three of Thiago Almada, Julian Alvarez and Messi, as long as the latter makes himself available.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez will surely be one of the first names on the teamsheet, and he could feature in the middle of the park with Leandro Paredes and Alexis Mac Allister.

Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi are candidates to form Scaloni's centre-back pairing, although they face competition from the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Marcos Senesi.

Argentina predicted XI for World Cup 2026: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Fernandez, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, Almada, Alvarez

Argentina World Cup 2026 depth chart Goalkeepers: Santiago Beltran, Walter Benitez, Facundo Cambeses, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Geronimo Rulli Right-back: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Agustin Giay Centre-back: Leonardo Balerdi, Kevin Mac Allister, Lucas Martinez, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Cristian Romero, Zaid Romero, Marcos Senesi, Lautaro Di Lollo Left-back: Marco Acuna, Gabriel Rojas, Nicolas Tagliafico (Strasbourg), (Aston Villa), (Boca Juniors), l (Inter Miami), (Nottingham Forest), (Chelsea), (Bayer Leverkusen), (Real Betis), (Liverpool), (River Plate), (Bayer Leverkusen), (Boca Juniors), (Como), (Valencia), (Porto) Defensive midfield: Milton Delgado, Ezequiel Fernandez, Anibal Moreno, Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Maximo Perrone, Alan Varela Central midfield: Valentin Barco, Rodrigo de Paul, Nicolas Dominguez, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez Attacking midfield: Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso, Tomas Aranda, Claudio Echeverri, Nicolas Paz Right wing: Franco Mastantuono, Gianluca Prestianni, Giuliano Simeone, Matis Soule Left wing: Thiago Almada, Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolas Gonzalez Centre-forward: Julian Alvarez, Santiago Castro, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi, Mateo Pellegrino, Jose Manuel Lopez

Argentina World Cup 2026 squad latest news

Messi is yet to publicly confirm whether he will play at the World Cup, although his inclusion in the preliminary squad suggests he could make the final cut.

Meanwhile, Cristian Romero is working to recover from an injury sustained in Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to Sunderland on April 12.

The current expectation is that the centre-back will prove his fitness in time for the 2026 tournament.

As for key forward Julian Alvarez, he is struggling with an ankle injury in the latter stages of Atletico Madrid's season, but he should be ready to represent his country in North America.