Premier League Gameweek 31
Man City
May 13, 2026 8.00pm
Etihad Stadium
Crystal Palace

Team News: Man City vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Man City vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / APL

Still clinging onto hope in the Premier League title race, Manchester City welcome Conference League finalists Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Citizens secured a much-needed 3-0 home victory over Brentford last weekend, while the Eagles fought back twice to draw 2-2 with Everton at Selhurst Park.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MANCHESTER CITY vs. CRYSTAL PALACE

 

MAN CITY

Out: None

Doubtful: Rodri (groin), Josko Gvardiol (fitness), Abdukodir Khusanov (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Borna Sosa (unspecified), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (muscle)

Doubtful: Evann Guessand (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Pino, Sarr; Mateta

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