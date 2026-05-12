Manchester United transfer news: 'Full scale' push for Casemiro replacement being prepared ahead of summer

By Darren Plant | 12 May 2026 18:00

Manchester United are allegedly preparing a 'full-scale push' to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

With the Red Devils having secured Champions League qualification for 2026-27, the club's hierarchy can plan accordingly for the summer transfer market.

Strengthening their central-midfield options is a top priority, a consequence of Casemiro having confirmed that he will be leaving Old Trafford.

Manuel Ugarte is also expected to be moved on, subsequently resulting in the strong possibility of at least two fresh faces being signed for the engine room.

According to Tuttojuve, Man United are ready to go full steam ahead in their efforts to secure a deal for Tonali.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Man United to push for Tonali deal

The report acknowledges that the Italy international has been made a 'top target' by Man United chiefs.

Furthermore, a plan is in place to 'make a massive offer' in order to convince Newcastle to sell one of their most prized assets.

Despite the 26-year-old being a key player at St James' Park, the fact that his contract is due to expire in 2028 may force the Magpies' hand.

As per TEAMtalk, Tonali and his representatives are angling for a move away from Newcastle this summer, particularly with the club having missed out on Champions League qualification.

When Newcastle are also anticipating interest in Anthony Gordon, it could prove to be a summer of change for manager Eddie Howe.

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Will Newcastle let Tonali chase drag on?

There have been suggestions in the past, including from Tonali's agent, that Arsenal have been eager to secure the former AC Milan star's signature.

With the Gunners having seemingly missed out on him in the past, Newcastle may hope that a bidding war ensues if it becomes apparent that Tonali is determined to leave the club.

The potential is there for Man United to move swiftly for Tonali, recognising the importance of adding a world-class name to their midfield ranks.

From Newcastle's perspective, it may be beneficial to recoup funds early as they plan their own efforts in the market.

At this point in time, it may require a proposal in the region of £70m for Man United or Arsenal to reach an agreement with their Newcastle counterparts.