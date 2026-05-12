La Liga Gameweek 36
Alaves
May 13, 2026 8.30pm
Estadio de Mendizorroza
Barcelona

Team News: Alaves vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Alaves vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Champions Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Alaves on Wednesday night.

Hansi Flick's side won the La Liga title with a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday, while Alaves are currently fighting to avoid relegation, sitting 18th in the La Liga table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

ALAVES VS. BARCELONA

ALAVES

Out: Lucas Boye (muscle), Facundo Garces (suspended)

Doubtful: Toni Martinez (muscle), Jon Guridi (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sivera; Perez, Otto, Tenaglia, Parada, Rebbach; Suarez, Blanco, Alena; Martinez, Diabate

BARCELONA

Out: Lamine Yamal (hamstring), Raphinha (suspended)

Doubtful: Andreas Christensen (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Rashford, Gavi, Fermin; Lewandowski

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