Team News: Alaves vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 12 May 2026 20:30 , Last updated: 12 May 2026 20:30

Champions Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Alaves on Wednesday night.

Hansi Flick's side won the La Liga title with a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday, while Alaves are currently fighting to avoid relegation, sitting 18th in the La Liga table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

ALAVES

Out: Lucas Boye (muscle), Facundo Garces (suspended)

Doubtful: Toni Martinez (muscle), Jon Guridi (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sivera; Perez, Otto, Tenaglia, Parada, Rebbach; Suarez, Blanco, Alena; Martinez, Diabate

BARCELONA

Out: Lamine Yamal (hamstring), Raphinha (suspended)

Doubtful: Andreas Christensen (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Rashford, Gavi, Fermin; Lewandowski