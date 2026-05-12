Spurs transfer news: 'True' Jarrod Bowen stance emerges ahead of potential West Ham United relegation

By Darren Plant | 12 May 2026 18:16

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly learn that Jarrod Bowen is not a certainty to leave West Ham United this summer.

The two London clubs are involved in a head-to-head fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Spurs' 1-1 draw at home to Leeds United on Monday night moved them two points clear of the Hammers in the English top-flight table with two matches remaining.

As it stands, neither club can lock in their plans for the summer transfer window, a consequence of the gulf in funds that will be at their disposal depending on survival and relegation.

Nevertheless, the future of Bowen will naturally be up for debate, particularly if West Ham find themselves in the Championship for 2026-27.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Spurs 'learn' Bowen transfer stance

According to TEAMtalk, Bowen would consider remaining at the London Stadium even in the event of relegation.

The report says that the England international is 'extremely settled' in London and is in no rush to move elsewhere.

That seemingly includes to another club based in the capital, with Spurs also not having European football on their schedule for next season.

Spurs are said to be long-term admirers of the player, who has progressed into a West Ham legend since his arrival in January 2020.

As well as being club captain and having helped West Ham to a Conference League trophy, the 29-year-old has contributed 84 goals and 62 assists from 278 appearances in all competitions.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Will Bowen be tempted to move to another Premier League club?

With a contract until 2030, it is clear that Bowen is committed to life at West Ham, and it would not come as a huge surprise if he remained at the club for a Championship campaign.

Nevertheless, the report claims that Manchester United, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Everton are all monitoring the situation.

No Champions League football on his CV could plausibly tempt Bowen into considering any offers from clubs playing at European football's top table.

That said, it would take a mammoth offer for West Ham to do business, and the relationship between Bowen, the fans and club officials may determine that he does not actively pursue a move elsewhere.