Man United transfer news: Red Devils eyeing 'shock move' for Real Madrid star who would command 'huge' fee

By Ben Sully | 13 May 2026 00:35 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 00:35

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

The Uruguayan recently made headlines for his involvement in a training ground bust-up with fellow midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The tension built up over two days before an altercation between the pair left Valverde needing hospital treatment.

The 27-year-old, who subsequently missed El Clasico with a concussion, was fined €500,000 (£432,000), along with Tchouameni, for the incident that saw Real Madrid make the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

While Real Madrid have announced their punishment, there is still some doubt about whether the pair can co-exist in the same dressing room.

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Man United eyeing Valverde swoop

According to The Mirror, the Real Madrid hierarchy are still 'furious' with Valverde, who is a senior figure as one of the club captains.

The report claims that Los Blancos could look to sell the Uruguay international this summer, altering his potential suitors ahead of the transfer window.

Man United are believed to be among those showing an interest, with the Red Devils considering whether to launch a 'shock move' for Valverde.

However, Real Madrid will demand a 'huge' fee for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2029.

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Why Man United are targeting midfield reinforcements

A move to Old Trafford would see Valverde follow in the footsteps of Casemiro, who left Real Madrid for Man United in the summer of 2022.

Casemiro has gone on to make 159 appearances since making the switch, but he will leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Brazilian's departure will leave a void in the engine room, while another spot could open up if the club sell Manuel Ugarte this summer.

As a result, the Red Devils are keen to sign two new central midfielders and are considering a number of potential targets.

Man United have also been linked with Valverde's teammate Tchouameni, although the Frenchman is reluctant to leave the Spanish capital.