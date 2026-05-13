Casemiro reveals "big problem" Man United face over Michael Carrick future as midfielder makes Carlo Ancelotti comparison

By Ben Sully | 13 May 2026 01:14 , Last updated: 13 May 2026 01:18

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has claimed that Manchester United face a "big problem" in their decision over the club's head coach position following Michael Carrick's fine work as interim boss.

Carrick has overseen a significant upturn in fortunes since taking over the reins on a temporary basis in January.

Man United have recorded 10 victories, three draws and just two defeats in Carrick's 15 Premier League games in charge.

The 44-year-old has already led the club to Champions League qualification, staking his claim to get the job on the permanent basis.

While Carrick is in pole position, Man United bosses are believed to be considering other candidates before they make their final decision.

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Casemiro explains Man United's Carrick problem

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and departing Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola are among those who are on the club's radar.

Casemiro, who will leave the club when his contract expires this summer, believes that Carrick has given Man United hierarchy a "big problem" with his impressive work in his short time in charge.

"It's a big problem. Because he deserves to stay, he deserves to stay," Casemiro said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel.

"The team plays very good. He will win any games. The team improves day by day. Game by game the team improves.

"So for me it's a big problem, because in my opinion, he deserved this opportunity. He deserves the opportunity, because the team is very comfortable.

"The team plays very good. We have big wins, big ones. So for me he deserved this opportunity."

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Casemiro compares Carrick to Ancelotti

The 34-year-old compared Carrick to his former Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, noting that, like the Italian, the Englishman has played at the highest level, which allows him to understand how the players feel.

"He played at this level," Casemiro added. "You know what the players' feelings are. Ancelotti, he is a big manager because he understands. He played. He knows what the players need to listen to, and he pushes, but he knows the time to push.

"He (Carrick) knows. So for me he deserves it. Absolutely, in my opinion, he should stay."

That sort of comparison should not be taken lightly, and it should make the Man United hierarchy take notice because Casemiro would not compare Carrick to Ancelotti if he did not truly believe it, given the level of success he enjoyed under the 66-year-old during his time at Real Madrid.